PALMYRA — All nine players scored for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 59-20 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday.

Tess Blundell scored 13 points to lead the Pirates (6-1). Kylie Webster, Brenna Huebner and Emma Baumann each added eight points and Maddie Webster added seven.

