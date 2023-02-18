Waterloo girls edge Belleville in Capitol South finale Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Waterloo senior guard Julia Asik scored 13 points to lead the Pirates to a 51-45 Capitol South win over Belleville on Friday in Waterloo. Sadye Ring Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO —Julia Asik scored 12 points and Tess Blundell and Brenna Huebner added 12 each for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 51-45 Capitol South victory over Belleville on Friday.Waterloo (10-14, 3-7 in conference) led by five at the break and held on down the stretch to salvage a season split with Belleville (9-15, 3-7).The Pirates travel to face conference rival Marshall in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.WATERLOO 51, BELLEVILLE 46Belleville 16 29 — 45Waterloo 21 30 — 51Belleville (fg ft-fta tp) — Benash 1 0-2, Winkers 1 0-1 2, Edge 4 2-3 10, Doyle 3 0-0 7, Devoe 3 3-4 9, DeSmet 7 1-1 15 Totals 19 6-9 45Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 3 2-5 8, K. Webster 2 0-0 4, Jaehnke 1 0-0 2, Asik 4 3-6 13, Blundell 4 2-6 12, Huebner 3 6-10 12 Totals 17 13-27 51Three-point goals — B (Doyle), W (Asik 2, Blundell 2)Total fouls — B 18, W 11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
