Waterloo senior guard Julia Asik scored 13 points to lead the Pirates to a 51-45 Capitol South win over Belleville on Friday in Waterloo.

 Sadye Ring

WATERLOO —Julia Asik scored 12 points and Tess Blundell and Brenna Huebner added 12 each for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 51-45 Capitol South victory over Belleville on Friday.

Waterloo (10-14, 3-7 in conference) led by five at the break and held on down the stretch to salvage a season split with Belleville (9-15, 3-7).

