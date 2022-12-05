Waterloo junior Trevor Firari controls the tie against Lake Mills' Owen Burling during a 170-pound match at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday. Firari won a 5-0 decision over Burling and went on to win his weight class.
Waterloo's Jacob Soter hits a Fireman's Carry on Jefferson's Nolan Burzlaff during a 160-pound match at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday. Soter won an 11-2 decision over Burzlaff and went on to win his weight class.
Waterloo's Avery Skalitzky scored a fall against Jefferson's Nick Lara in a 106-pound match at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday. Skalitzky won his weight class to help the Pirates finish second as a team.
Angie Firari
JEFFERSON — Waterloo won three weight class titles on its way to a second place finish at the inaugural Jefferson Invitational on Saturday.
Beloit Turner won the tournament with 236.5 points. Waterloo edged Marshall for runner-up honors, 153.5 to 140.
Avery Skalitzky won the 106-pound title for the Pirates, as did Jacob Soter at 160 and Trevor Firari at 170.
Skalitzky pinned Jefferson’s Nick Lara at the 5-minute mark and needed just 20 seconds to pin Marshall’s Miles Zimmerman in his only two matches of the day.
Soter won an 11-2 major decision over Jefferson’s Nolan Burzlaff, pinned Lake Mills’ Eddy Eveland in 4:47 and scored a technical fall over Beloit Turner’s Carlos Ramirez.
Firari won a 5-0 decision over Lake Mills' Owen Burling, pinned Jefferson’s Alex Vasquez at 3:44, scored a 17-2 technical fall over Beloit Turner’s Eric Halon and received a forfeit from Marshall’s Turner Cobb.
Dakota Sturgill (145) went 3-1 with a pin and two decisions to place second.
Ryan Sturgill (138) went 3-2 with two pins and placed third. Andy Carillo (195) and Ian Spoke (220) also finished third. Spoke recorded two pins.
Cassandra Valle (132) placed fourth with one pin. Derek Pochowski (182) placed fourth with two pins.
Ryan Fugate (152) and Ben Ugorji (160) each took fifth. Brady Ebert (120), Owen Koele (126) and Jannes Wiebracht (138) finished sixth.
Jefferson placed fourth at its tournament with 128.5 points.
Aiden DeBlare won the 126 title with four pins and one forfeit. He stuck Lake Mills’ Liam Smith in 13 seconds, Beloit Turner’s Sydney Andrews in 2:22, Deerfield’s Hayden Frazer in 1:54 and Lake Mills’ Maximos Kressner in 1:27.
Nick Lara placed second at 106 with one pin. Brayden Crandall took second at 113 with one decision.
Ryan Haffelder placed third at 145 with two pins. Daniel Garcia placed third at 182 with three pins.
Dominic Ritter (120) was fourth at 120 with two pins. Payton Splittgerber took fourth at 138 with two pins. Isaac Schoenherr was fourth at 152 with two pins. Nolan Burzlaff (160) was fourth with one pin. Alex Vasquez was fourth at 170 with two pins. Cade Pagel took fourth at 220 with one pin. Chase Wangsness placed fifth at 120 with two pins.
"It went well,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “It was our first year running it and everything went well. Aiden DeBlare had a good day. He pinned everyone. Everybody that wrestled won a match, which is huge for us, with a bunch of new kids on the team and some freshmen and sophomores in the lineup."
Jefferson hosts a Rock Valley Conference quadrangular against Edgerton, Brodhead/Juda and Evansville on Thursday. Matches begin at 6 p.m.
Lake Mills placed fifth as a team with 126 points, led by Thomas Cassady’s first place finish at 220.
Cassady pinned Jefferson’s Cade Pagel in 1:06, earned a 5-0 decision over Beloit Turner’s Kyle Larson, then pinned Waterloo’s Ian Spoke at 5:39 and Deerfield’s Eli Martin at 1:14.
Ethan Evenson (120) went 4-1 with three pins and placed second. Eddy Eveland (160) went 3-1 with one pin, one decision and one major decision and placed second. Owen Burling (170) went 4-1 with four pins and placed second.
Heavyweight Marshall Spaeth scored one pin and placed third. Maximos Kressner (126), Joshua Battist (195) and Griffin Dollwick (285) each took fourth. Kressner had one pin.
Liam Smith (126), Charlie Ripp (132), Mason Wollin (138) and Mason Spaeth (182) each took fifth. Wollin and Spaeth each had one pin.
Team scores: Beloit Turner 236.5, Waterloo 153.5, Marshall 140, Jefferson 128.5, Lake Mills 126, Deerfield 64
