Benny Marshall
 Sadye Ring

WATERLOO—Benny Marshall and Cam Tschanz each scored 14 points to lead Waterloo’s boys basketball team to a 71-62 victory over Madison Abundant Life on Monday.

Waterloo (2-3) made 10 3-pointers on the night. Jon Sampo (13 points) and Marshall each hit three triples for the Pirates, who play at Poynette on Thursday.

