Waterloo boys beat Abundant Life, win second straight Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 14, 2022

WATERLOO—Benny Marshall and Cam Tschanz each scored 14 points to lead Waterloo's boys basketball team to a 71-62 victory over Madison Abundant Life on Monday.

Waterloo (2-3) made 10 3-pointers on the night. Jon Sampo (13 points) and Marshall each hit three triples for the Pirates, who play at Poynette on Thursday.

WATERLOO 71, ABUNDANT LIFE 62
Abundant Life 28 34—62
Waterloo 31 40—71

Abundant Life (fg ft-fta tp)—Ja. Koon 3 3-4 10, Jo. Koon 4 7-8 16, Wallace 2 0-0 6, Wall 3 5-9 11, Looman 0 3-4 3, Davison 5 5-8 15 Totals 17 23-33 62

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp)—Sampo 3 4-6 13, Haberman 1 0-0 3, Jaehnke 1 0-0 3, Marshall 4 3-5 14, Setz 2 5-8 9, Tschanz 3 7-8 14, Davis 4 0-0 9, Ugorji 2 2-5 6 Totals 20 21-32 71

Three-point goals—AL (Ja. Kohn 2, Jo. Koon, Wallace 2), W (Sampo 3, Haberman, Jaehnke, Marshall 3, Tschanz, Davis)
Total fouls—AL 25, W 23
Fouled out—AL (Wall), W (Ugorji)
