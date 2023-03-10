10-U Division 3 team champions

Pictured are the 10-U Division 3 team champions from the Watertown Aquatic Team. The back row from left are Arthur Gibson, Harry Spiegelhoff, Legend Lambert and Callan Holland. The front row from left are Evie Holland, Cypress Lambert, Ava Carpenter and Nora Gibson. Not pictured are Jude Kamm and Maddie LeGrow.

 Contributed

The Watertown Aquatic Team (WAT) ended another record-breaking short course season with 16 qualifiers and 21 total swimmers at the State Championships meets in Ashwaubenon, Brown Deer, and Pleasant Prairie the weekends of February 24-26 and March 3-6.

WAT’s 10-U swimmers brought a Division 3 State Championship home from Ashwaubenon, achieving 29 personal bests in 40 swims and seven podiums. Legend Lambert (7) was the team’s top scorer with five podium appearances: 3rd in the 50 breast and 100 IM, 5th in the 50 free and 25 fly, and 7th in the 25 free. His 25 fly time also re-set his own team record (17.81).

