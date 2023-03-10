Pictured are the 10-U Division 3 team champions from the Watertown Aquatic Team. The back row from left are Arthur Gibson, Harry Spiegelhoff, Legend Lambert and Callan Holland. The front row from left are Evie Holland, Cypress Lambert, Ava Carpenter and Nora Gibson. Not pictured are Jude Kamm and Maddie LeGrow.
The Watertown Aquatic Team (WAT) ended another record-breaking short course season with 16 qualifiers and 21 total swimmers at the State Championships meets in Ashwaubenon, Brown Deer, and Pleasant Prairie the weekends of February 24-26 and March 3-6.
WAT’s 10-U swimmers brought a Division 3 State Championship home from Ashwaubenon, achieving 29 personal bests in 40 swims and seven podiums. Legend Lambert (7) was the team’s top scorer with five podium appearances: 3rd in the 50 breast and 100 IM, 5th in the 50 free and 25 fly, and 7th in the 25 free. His 25 fly time also re-set his own team record (17.81).
Harry Spiegelhoff (7) scored with his 7th place 100 free, as did Jude Kamm (8) in his 13th place 25 breast which also re-set his own team record (24.44). Callan Holland (8) swam personal bests in two of his events, and Arthur Gibson (7) anchored the 5th place 100 medley relay with Harry, Callan and Legend.
Cypress Lambert (9) swam 6 personal bests and led the WAT 10-U girls scoring with her 8th place 500 free and 14th place in both the 50 and 100 back. Ava Carpenter (10) set personal best times in four of her six events, and Nora Gibson (9) did the same in all three of her swims.
Evie Holland (10) anchored the 200 medley relay with Cypress, Nora and Ava, and Maddie LeGrow (10) swam on the 200 free relay with Ava, Evie and Cypress.
The same weekend Brayden Haversack (15) represented WAT at the Senior Championships in Brown Deer, breaking team records with all six of his prelims-round swims and making the finals in three of them. Friday he re-set his own 200 free record and swam a new 100 back record (57.12) during prelims. In finals, he would push the 200 free record out even further (1:48.03). In Saturday’s prelims he set new 200 fly (2:05.05) and 100 free (49.78) records and went on to score with a 7th place that evening in the 200 fly C-final. Sunday morning he completed the records sweep with his 50 free (23.01) and 100 fly (53.95), and would later end up finishing 5th
in the 100 fly D-final.
A week later WAT sent ten swimmers to the Age Group Championships at Pleasant Prairie, where they would hit 22 personal bests in 36 swims and set four more team records. Raelyn Warnecke (12) scored for the team with an 11th place 200 back that also re-set her own record (2:25.28). Fellow qualifier Rebekah Wheeler (12) swam four strong individual events and was joined by Ella Zehren (12) and Stella LeGrow (12) on the 200 free, 200 medley, 400 free, and 400 medley relays.
Asa Becker (12) hit personal bests in all four of his swims including a State cut in his bonus 50 fly, and Guy Holland (12) swam his first sub-30 50 free.
Ella Williams (14), Addi Lambert (13), Lexi Lambert (14), and Leah Salva (14) accounted for three new team records in 13 personal best swims between them. Highlights included Lexi’s State cut and new team record in her bonus 1650 free (19:58.67), and Addi improving on her 50 free three times in the same day. The 400 medley relay of Leah, Addi, Lexi and Ella set a new team record (4:27.94) and the same group in the order of Ella, Leah, Lexi, and Addi also moved the 400 free relay record under four minutes (3:51.86).
WAT is a non-profit USA Swimming-affiliated team that provides comprehensive instruction in competitive swimming at the Watertown Riverside Middle School and Waterloo indoor pools.
Registration dates and details for their Summer Session will be announced via the WAT website www.watswimming.com and WAT's Facebook page in mid-April.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.