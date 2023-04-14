LAKE MILLS – Leadoff hitter Nolan Meis had two hits and drove in four runs to propel Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team past visiting Waterloo 10-8 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Jakub Junker and Tyler Chopp gave the Warriors a 4-0 lead in the third.
Waterloo tied it at 4 on Bryce Aubart’s single in the fourth.
With the bases loaded and no out in the home half of the fourth, Meis singled home a run before Kole Lostetter followed with a line-shot two-run double to center, which made it 7-4. Meis added a bases-clearing three-run double with two away in the fifth, upping the lead to 10-5.
"Our offense was much better today," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said. "We scored in every inning but the sixth. Kole put a good swing on one into the gap and scored two runs in the fourth. Nolan's bases-clearing double was a really good piece of hitting in a huge spot. Our hitting with runners in scoring position tonight was very good."
Junker pitched four innings, permitting four runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts to earn the decision.
"Junker started and threw a perfect first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth," Ziel said. "Sophomore Phil Becraft made his first varsity appearance and delivered a save. He came in confident, threw strikes, and got some big outs down the stretch for us."
