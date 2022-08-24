LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team took advantage of playing on its home course by firing a 169 to win the Rock Valley mini-meet at Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Warriors, who were led by senior Ava Heckmann’s even-par round of 36, shot a season-low 169 to run away with the title. Jefferson and East Troy both shot 192 to place second.
Junior Breezy Roman shot 43 for Lakeside, placing third individually. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart and senior Chloe Berg both shot 45s and tied for fifth.
“The Warriors all played unbelievably well today,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Glen Pufahl said. “Pin placements were tough on the course. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls’ efforts today.”
Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt continued her early-season tear, matching Heckmann, who made consecutive birdies, with a round of 36. Schmidt got off to a rocky start by making double bogey on her first hole. She responded beautifully, converting a birdie on the par-4 16th before nearly recording a hole in one on the par-3 17th. Her stellar tee shot set up an easy birdie.
“We knew going in beating Lakeside on its home course would be tough and they played lights out,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Payton played one of her best rounds ever, which included a birdie on No. 16 and a hole in one lip out on No. 17, resulting in a tap-in birdie.”
Sophomore Annika Bilau shot 46 for the Eagles. Junior Grace Behm (49) and senior Lillian Kamenick (61) also scored.
“We’re really happy Annika had a bounce-back round,” Jeff Schmidt said. “We talked about just staying in the moment on each shot and grinding out a round instead of letting it get away from you. Grace shot another round under 50 as well. She putted great with 17 putts for the round.”
Both teams compete in an invitational at Edgerton on Monday.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272.
