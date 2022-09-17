NEW GLARUS -- Lakeside Lutheran's football team routed host New Glarus/Monticello 52-21 in a Capitol Conference game on Friday.
The Warriors scored a combined 45 points in the middle two quarters after being shutout in the first quarter.
Lakeside (4-1, 2-1 Capitol) took over on its own five-yard line late in the first quarter after the Glarner Knights missed a chip shot field goal. The Warriors marched 95 yards and with 9 minutes, 29 seconds to go before halftime scored the game's first points on an 11-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Levi Birkholz.
Lakeside senior tailback Nathan Yaroch scored a 6-yard TD rush with 3:00 left in the second and junior placekicker Karsten Grundahl hit a 25-yard field goal right before the half expired to make it 17-0.
Junior tailback Kayden Bou found paydirt on an 18-yard run early in the third for the first of Lakeside's four third-quarter touchdowns. The Glarner Knights (0-5, 0-3) cut their deficit to 24-8 on an 85-yard receiver screen that senior AC Strok, who made several defenders miss, took to the house midway through the third.
The Warriors found the end zone three times in a span of 2:30 to blow it open. Yaroch scored from four yards out, Bou had a 2-yard TD and junior running back Sam Schmidt scampered in from 15 yards away to make it 45-8. Junior quarterback Kooper Mlsna added a 29-yard rushing score in the fourth for Lakeside, which produced 426 yards of total offense including 38 carries for 298 yards, good for nearly eight yards per tote, on the ground.
Birkholz finished 8-for-10 throwing for 128 yards, adding seven carries for 72 yards. Yaroch had 11 rushes totaling 81 yards while Bou ran it 13 times for 75 yards. Senior tight end Trey Lauber had four catches for 63 yards and Schmidt led the Lakeside defense, which permitted just 69 rushing yards, with eight tackles from his linebacker spot.
Glarner Knight junior quarterback Max Marty went 21-for-33 for 294 yards.
The Warriors host Beloit Turner for Homecoming next week.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52,
NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO 21
Lakeside 0 17 28 7 -- 52
New Glarus/Monticello 0 0 8 13 -- 21
Second quarter
LL -- Birkholz 11 run (Grundahl kick)
LL -- Yaroch 6 run (Grundahl kick)
LL -- Grundahl 25 field goal
Third quarter
LL -- Bou 18 run (Grundahl kick)
NG/M -- Strok 85 pass from Marty (Strok pass from Marty for two-point conversion)
LL -- Yaroch 4 run (Grundahl kick)
LL -- Bou 2 run (Grundahl kick)
LL -- S. Schmidt 15 run (Grundahl kick)
Fourth quarter
NG/M -- Marty 1 run (Seffrood kick)
LL -- Mlsna 29 run (Grundahl kick)
NG/M -- Sarbacker 10 pass Roth (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: LL 426, NG/M 382; Passing yards: LL 128, NG/M 313, Rushing attempts-yards: LL 38-298, NG/M 19-69; Penalties-yards: LL 1-15, NG/M 3-20; Fumbles-fumbles lost: LL 1-1, NG/M 2-1; Interceptions thrown: LL 0, NG/M 0; First downs: LL 24, NG/M 16.
Individual statistics
Passing (comp.-att-yds-td-int) -- LL: Birkholz 8-10-128-0-0; NG/M: Marty 21-33-294-1-1; Rushing attempts-yards: LL: Yaroch 11-81, Bou 13-75, Birkholz 7-72, S. Schmidt 3-29, Mlsna 1-29; NG/M: Eyler 2-54; Receptions-yards: LL: Lauber 4-63, Lostetter 3-33, Jorgensen 1-32; NG/M: Strok 4-98, Thayer 4-95, Friedrich 10-85. Total tackles -- LL: S. Schmidt 8, Lauber 7, Grundahl 5.5; NG/M: Thayer 6.5, Marty 6, Perkins 5.5.
