Lakeside Lutheran pulled into a first place tie with Luther Prep in the Capitol North standings by defeating the host Phoenix 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11 on Tuesday.
Grace Plitzuweit had 12 kills and Marissa Duddeck added 11 kills and three blocks for Lakeside (15-8, 5-1 in conference). Olivia Bartels put up 47 assists and added three blocks. Cheyenne Johnson had 26 digs. Aubrey Wilke served five aces while Johnson and Plitzuweit each served three.
"We knew coming in to tonight that it was going to be a battle," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "Sam Fisch has a hard swing and we knew we wouldn't be able to stop her. So that meant that we were going to have to make sure to do our best to keep them out of system, be aggressive with our hits, and score our points when she was out.
"I was so proud of how my girls worked tonight. Our team doesn't have a standout player. Their success comes from each person contributing. Aubrey Wilke is our serving specialist and came out strong, leading our team in aces. We had three hitters in double-digit kills. Brooklyn Lenz is a sophomore middle who filled in when our starting middle was home sick. She did fantastic putting up a block and pulling down a kill when we needed it. Her energy was also an asset to us tonight.
"My back row came through with some amazing digs and set us up to attack with a confident serve receive. Cheyenne Johnson was determined and had a 2.5 passer rating, which is ridiculously good. We still made mistakes, but I love how my girls responded to those mistakes with grit, determination and eagerness. We aren't done yet, but for the halfway point of the season, I am proud of how far we have come."
Luther Prep (15-5, 5-1) got 30 kills from Sam Fisch. Emma Bortulin had 18 kills, 18 digs and six aces. Lilly Hartman added 13 kills. Kristen Kamps had one blocks. Molly Fitzsimmons put up 58 assists. Anna Kieselhorst had 27 digs.
“Obviously, tonight did not end the way we would have hoped but it was great to see two teams fight hard,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said.
“We knew we had to manage our errors tonight and we struggled to do that consistently. This loss does not take away from the great things we’ve accomplished this season and we are excited to turn around tomorrow and work hard and bounce back. We know we still have a lot of volleyball ahead of us and we focusing on that now.”
Luther Prep travels to Wisconsin Lutheran College to play in the Lutheran Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Luther Prep’s JV won 19-25, 25-21, 25-9. Luther Prep’s JV2 team won 25-23, 25-16, 25-21.
