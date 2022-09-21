Lakeside Lutheran pulled into a first place tie with Luther Prep in the Capitol North standings by defeating the host Phoenix 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11 on Tuesday.

Grace Plitzuweit had 12 kills and Marissa Duddeck added 11 kills and three blocks for Lakeside (15-8, 5-1 in conference). Olivia Bartels put up 47 assists and added three blocks. Cheyenne Johnson had 26 digs. Aubrey Wilke served five aces while Johnson and Plitzuweit each served three.

