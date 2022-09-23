Sophomore Easton Wolfram’s goal at the 29-minute mark gave Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team a 1-0 Capitol Conference victory over Luther Prep on Thursday at LPS.

For the entire eighty minutes, both teams played competitively and both teams created great chances on goal throughout the game. Each team had breakaway opportunities as well as solid chances from distance that neither team could quite put home — a credit to both teams’ defense and goalkeepers.

Load comments