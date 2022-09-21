LAKE MILLS — Josh Krenke netted the game-winning goal in the 67th minute as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team rallied past visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 3-2 in a Capitol Conference match on Tuesday.

The United led 2-0 at halftime on the strength of a first-half brace by Nick Buckman, who scored unassisted in the 15th minute before adding a penalty kick in the 39th.

