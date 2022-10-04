BROOKFIELD—Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team posted a 3-1 record and won the Silver Bracket at the Brookfield East Invitational on Saturday.

The Warriors (19-9) opened play by sweeping Wauwatosa West 25-9, 25-19. Lakeside then faced Oak Creek, which is just outside the top 10 in the Division 1 poll, and fell 25-21, 25-20 in a closely-tested match.

