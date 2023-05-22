WEST BEND -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team lost to Living Word Lutheran 10-4 and fell to West Bend East 11-7 in eight innings in the Doug Gonring Invitational on Saturday.

Living Word used a six-run rally in the fourth to go ahead 7-4 and Owen Sather's two-run single in the inning gave the Timberwolves the lead for good.

