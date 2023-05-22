WEST BEND -- Lakeside Lutheran's baseball team lost to Living Word Lutheran 10-4 and fell to West Bend East 11-7 in eight innings in the Doug Gonring Invitational on Saturday.
Living Word used a six-run rally in the fourth to go ahead 7-4 and Owen Sather's two-run single in the inning gave the Timberwolves the lead for good.
Thomas Dwyer started for the Warriors, allowing five unearned runs in 3 1/3 innings while walking six and striking out three in the loss.
Living Word's Easton Oliver pitched a complete-game, allowing two earned on six hits with four strikeouts to pick up the decision.
Lakeside (10-11) let one slip through its fingertips versus West Bend East.
An RBI single by Dwyer in the fourth, two-out, two-run error off the bat off Jack DePrey in the fifth followed with run-scoring doubles by Dwyer and Kole Lostetter in the sixth staked the Warriors to a 5-0 lead.
The Suns were down to their last out without having scored a run in the seventh. Then Ben Hesse drew a bases-loaded walk on a full count, Kaleb Schepp singled in a run and Cutler Schmidt's three-run double tied it up at 5. After another walk, Victor Gurrola and Tyler Walsh each singled in runs.
The Warriors clawed back in the seventh, scoring runs on a ground out by Aidan Berg and a single by Dwyer, which tied it. Dwyer finished 3 of 4, driving in three.
Hesse doubled home the go-ahead runs during West Bend's four-run rally in the eighth.
Berg started for Lakeside, allowing three earned on three hits with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings but did not factor. Tyler Chopp, who got one out and allowed seven runs while walking three, took the loss.
LIVING WORD LUTH. 10, LAKESIDE 4
Lakeside 201 100 0 -- 4 6 2
Living Word 001 612 x -- 10 8 1
Leading hitters -- LL: C. Dwyer (2B), T. Dwyer (3B); LVL: Weissenburger 3x4 (2B), Busch 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- T. Dwyer L; 3.1-3-5-0-6-3, Becraft 2.2-5-5-5-3-3; LVL: Oliver W; 7-6-4-2-1-4.
WEST BEND EAST 11, LAKESIDE 7 (8)
West Bend East 000 000 74 -- 11 10 3
Lakeside 000 122 20 -- 7 6 1
Leading hitters -- WBE: Gurrola 2x4, Walsh 4x5, Schmidt (2B), Hesse (2B); LL: T. Dwyer 3x4 (2B), Lostetter (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- Chartier 6-4-5-3-1-3, Roell W; 2-2-2-0-1-2; LL: Berg 6.2-3-3-3-3-6, Chopp L; 0.1-6-7-7-3-0, Schmidt 1-1-1-1-1-0.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
WEST BEND -- Lakeside was unable to make four early runs stand up in a 6-4 road loss to West Bend West on Friday to open the Doug Gonring Invite.
Tyler Chopp tripled in a run and Jakub Junker followed with a run-scoring single with no outs in the Lakeside first. Haydenn Schoenherr's run-scoring ground out pushed the lead to 3-0. Chopp's sacrifice fly in the second gave Lakeside a 4-1 edge.
Brody Renk's two-run single in the third made it 4-3 and then Nathan Schultz's two-run double gave West Bend West the lead for good, 5-4.
Lakeside managed only three baserunners in the final five innings against Spartans starter Schultz, who went the distance to earn the decision. Nolan Meis doubled with one away in the seventh, reached third on a fly out by Sam Schmidt before Jack DePrey's pop fly to center ended it.
WEST BEND WEST 6, LAKESIDE 4
Lakeside 310 000 0 -- 4 6 2
West Bend West 104 100 x -- 6 6 2
Leading hitters -- LL: Chopp 2x2 (3B), Meis (2B), Schmidt (2B); WBW: Ovalle 2x4, DeBaets 2x3, Schultz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LL: Junker L; 3-4-5-4-4-4, Krueger 3-2-1-1-0-2; WBW: Schultz W; 7-6-4-2-1-3.
WAUPUN 5, LAKESIDE 0
WAUPUN -- Fourth-ranked Waupun used a five-run rally in the fifth inning to defeat visiting Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in nonconference baseball on Monday.
Waupun (18-4) got its rally going with one out as Landon Richter doubled and Hunter Kamp was hit by a pitch. Emmett Hull singled home a pair on a line shot to center to break the scoreless tie. Mason Holz added an RBI single before Evan Sauer greeted reliever Jackson Opperman with a two-run home run to left field.
Matthew Krueger started and allowed four earned on five hits in 4 1/3 innings for Lakeside (10-12), which left 11 men on base.
Holz pitched five innings of three-hit ball to earn the win.
"Overall, we played a decent game, but just couldn't get the big hit with guys on," Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. "We certainly had our opportunities against a good Waupun team and a good pitcher in Holz, we just couldn't break through. We did a good job of putting the bat on the ball, but hit a few balls right at them and they also made a few really nice defensive plays.
"Matthew Krueger started and pitched well, holding a good team to just four runs. Freshman Jackson Opperman pitched the last inning and two-thirds and looked comfortable in his varsity game. Our pitching and defense was good enough, but unfortunately we got nothing to cross home offensively."
WAUPUN 5, LAKESIDE 0
Lakeside 000 000 0 -- 0 6 0
Waupun 000 050 x -- 5 6 1
Leading hitters -- WA: Richter (2B), Sauer (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LL: M. Krueger L; 4.1-5-4-4-1-0, Opperman 1.2-1-1-1-0-0; W: Holz W; 5-3-0-0-3-3, J. Krueger 2-3-0-0-0-0.
