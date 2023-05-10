Warriors fifth, Phoenix sixth, L-Cats eighth at final conference mini meet Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING GREEN -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team shot 182 to finish fifth at Tuesday's Capitol Conference mini meet at House on the Rock Resort.Senior Brandon Kreutz shot 43, junior Cooper Jensen shot 44, sophomore Reilly Jobke shot 47 and freshman Henry Moore shot 48.For Luther Prep, which shot 186 to finish sixth, seniors Samuel DeBruin and Ethan Schmidt both shot 43s. Sophomore Micah Boggs shot 49 and junior Caleb DeRuiter shot 51.Lake Mills shot 197, finishing eighth. Junior KC Hagedorn and freshman Hayden O'Connor each shot 46. Senior Mason Levake shot 50 and sophomore Preston Thiede shot 55.Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores and senior Nick Buckman shared medalist honors with 1-under 35s.Team scores: Cambridge 153, Lodi 156, Monticello/Belleville 172, Columbus 172, Lakeside Lutheran 182, Watertown Luther Prep 186, New Glarus 188, Lake Mills 197, Wisconsin Heights 206. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
