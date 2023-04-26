Warriors fall to Columbus Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE MILLS -- EmmaJo Peck struck out 14 and Gretta Kelm homered to lead Columbus past host Lakeside Lutheran 6-2 in Capitol North softball on Tuesday.Jenna Shadoski doubled to lead off the Lakeside first and scored on a two-out RBI single by Chloe Berg, who was 3-for-4.The Cardinals strung together three consecutive two-out singles in the third, the last of which came off the bat of Kelm to tie it up.Shadoski bunted for a hit in the Warriors' third and scored on a two-out error by Peck.Emily O'Keefe's two-out, two-run triple in the fourth gave Columbus the lead for good, 3-2. After Peck doubled to open the fifth, Kelm sent the first pitch she faced over the left field fence.Peck allowed an earned run on nine hits, walking three, over seven innings. Kieghtan Rank started for Lakeside (5-4, 2-3 in conference) and gave up four earned on 12 hits in seven frames in the loss.COLUMBUS 6, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2Columbus 001 230 0 -- 6 12 1Lakeside 101 000 0 -- 2 9 2Leading hitters -- C: Volesky 2x3, Peck 2x4 (2B), Kelm 2x3 (HR), Raeder 2x4, O'Keefe (3B); LL: Shadoski 2x2 (2B), Berg 3x4, Plitzuweit 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Peck W; 7-9-2-1-14-3; LL: Ki. Rank L; 7-12-6-4-1-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
