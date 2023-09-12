HARTLAND -- Josh Krenke scored unassisted in the 76th minute as Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team rallied to earn a 2-2 tie with host Lake Country Lutheran on Monday.

Division 4 second-ranked LCL (6-1-1) -- on a goal by Cole Luedke in the ninth minute and a score by Jayden Hanson in the 43rd minute -- led 2-0 shortly after the onset of the second half.

  
