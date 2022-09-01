LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team scored three second-half goals in a 4-2 nonconference victory over Mayville at home on Tuesday.

Lakeside's Archer Chaudhary tied the score at 1-all in the 34th minute, assisted by Jay Yahnke, who added a 45th minute goal to give the Warriors the lead. Easton Wolfram had the assist.

