LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team scored three second-half goals in a 4-2 nonconference victory over Mayville at home on Tuesday.
Lakeside's Archer Chaudhary tied the score at 1-all in the 34th minute, assisted by Jay Yahnke, who added a 45th minute goal to give the Warriors the lead. Easton Wolfram had the assist.
The Cardinals equalized nine minutes later on an unassisted score by Nathan Anderson.
Lakeside's Josh Krenke converted the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Joey Dretske. Wolfram knocked home a penalty kick in the 73rd minute for the final margin.
JJ Probasco stopped three shots for the Warriors, who held a 20-5 advantage in shots on goal.
"While our passing and attack looked fairly sharp to begin with, we struggled to find the back of the net in the first half," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "Our defense started off a little sluggish and needed time to settle in. The start of the second half showed the level of speed and passing our team can play at when we are on.
"Again, it was nice to see the goals spread out with an assist attached to almost all of them. We look forward to starting our conference play this Thursday when we finally host Lake Mills after playing at their field for the past three years."
