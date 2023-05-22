MADISON — James Walker won the No. 3 singles flight to lead Watertown’s boys tennis team to an eighth place finish at the Badger Conference tournament at UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
The Goslings scored 12 points in the combined Badger East/West competition held on Friday and Saturday. The finish allowed Watertown to hold onto fourth place in the final Badger East standings.
“As a team I thought we competed to the best of our ability,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“The conference is very deep this season with lots of talent at all the flights. Our doubles were very competitive and we picked up some nice wins. Gavin (Schlender) and Kieran (McCarthy) played one of their better matches (at No. 1 doubles), despite the loss. They had great energy and it was a fun match. Those two have been in a tough spot all season but have continued to work and improve. I was really proud of their effort in that match.”
Walker finished 4-0 in his flight to become Watertown’s first conference singles champion since the Goslings joined the Badger Conference.
He defeated Baraboo’s Drake Allard 6-1, 6-1, DeForest’s Tyler Machotka 6-4, 6-2, Monona Grove’s John Rathgaber 6-3, 7-6 (5) and Waunakee’s Owen Manley 6-7(7), 6-0, 10-3.
“James has been our most consistent player all season, and he played some incredible tennis in the tournament,” Dobbins said. “The semifinal and final were both tight, long matches. He was on the court nearly five hours on Saturday. Every point was a battle and James showed so much mental and physical toughness. He was very consistent from the baseline and ran down every ball.
“He picked his times to attack the net and finished a lot of points that way. He just simply refused to lose. James is new to our program this year and has been such a positive addition. He is a fantastic leader on our team and plays the game with so much poise and sportsmanship. I can’t say enough about what he has brought to our team. This is an incredible accomplishment for a great kid.”
Watertown competes in the Sun Prairie West subsectional today.
Team scores: Oregon 39, Waunakee 38, Edgewood 28, Monona Grove 26, Milton 18, Monroe 14, Baraboo 13, Watertown 12, De Forest 12, Beaver Dam 8, Portage 8, Reedsburg 4, Sauk Prairie 2, Fort Atkinson 0, Stoughton 0
1 Singles
Matthew Setterstrom (Mon) def. Jameson Stocks (W) 7-6(4), 6-0
2 Singles
Wes Saunders (Mon) def. Christian Zastrow (W) 6-1, 6-2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.