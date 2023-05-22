James Walker
Buy Now

Watertown’s James Walker won the No. 3 singles flight at the Badger Conference boys tennis tournament in Madison over the weekend.

 Kevin Wilson

MADISON — James Walker won the No. 3 singles flight to lead Watertown’s boys tennis team to an eighth place finish at the Badger Conference tournament at UW-Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

The Goslings scored 12 points in the combined Badger East/West competition held on Friday and Saturday. The finish allowed Watertown to hold onto fourth place in the final Badger East standings.

Load comments