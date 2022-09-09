LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team topped visiting Columbus 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 in a Capitol North match on Thursday.

Grace Plitzuweit led Lakeside offensively with nine kills and Ella Schuetz added eight kills. Olivia Bartels and Marissa Duddeck served four aces apiece. Bartels chipped in 30 assists and Duddeck had a pair of blocks. Jenna Shadoski led the Warriors (10-6, 2-1 Capitol North) with three blocked shots while Cheyenne Johnson dug out 12 shots.

