Luther Prep defeated Lake Mills 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 in a Capitol North match at LPS Thursday.

Emma Bortulin led the Phoenix offense with 17 kills and Sam Fisch added 10. Bortulin also registered 2.5 blocks and Kristen Kamps tallied 1.5 blocks. Molly Fitzsimmons put up 32 assists, Lilly Hartman had two aces and Anna Kieselhorst added 20 digs.

