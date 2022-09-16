Luther Prep defeated Lake Mills 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 in a Capitol North match at LPS Thursday.
Emma Bortulin led the Phoenix offense with 17 kills and Sam Fisch added 10. Bortulin also registered 2.5 blocks and Kristen Kamps tallied 1.5 blocks. Molly Fitzsimmons put up 32 assists, Lilly Hartman had two aces and Anna Kieselhorst added 20 digs.
Luther Prep improves to 15-4 overall and is 5-0 at the midway point of Capitol North play.
“We happy about our win tonight, but we definitely needed to manage our own play tonight,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “As we enter the second half of conference season, we want to keep improving and growing and we had some great plays tonight from many different players, which is what we want at this point in the season.”
For the L-Cats, Bella Pitta produced five kills, 1.5 blocks. Emily Wollin finished with seven assists, Emma Kitsembel totaled 10 digs, Melissa Hinojos served one ace and Marissa Battist had one block.
Luther Prep’s JV team won 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 and its JV2 squad earned a 25-16, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13 win.
The first-place Phoenix host Lakeside Lutheran in a battle of the top two teams in the Capitol North on Tuesday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, POYNETTE 0
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team swept visiting Poynette 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 in a Capitol North match Thursday.
Ella Schuetz tallied a game-high 10 kills for the Warriors, who also got eight kills, two blocks from Jenna Shadoski. Marissa Duddeck, Grace Plitzuweit and Cheyenne Johnson served two aces apiece. Johnson led Lakeside (14-8, 4-1 Capitol North) with 20 digs and Duddeck chipped in 13. Olivia Ibeling tallied 2.5 blocks and Olivia Bartels put up 33 assists.
“I thought Poynette overall did a good job battling tonight and had decent serve receive,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Cheyenne Johnson and Ellie Winkelman did a great job in the back row tonight keeping balls alive, which allowed our offense to be aggressive.
“Ella Schuetz and Jenna Shadoski swung hard and created quite a bit of chaos on the other court. Olivia Ibeling has really been growing this week and it was fun to see some of that come through tonight for her as she brought in five kills and led us in blocks.
“Our season is now halfway over and we are still seeing growth. Our goal is to continue that progress over the next few weeks.”
BRODHEAD 3, JEFFERSON 0
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson volleyball team lost to visiting Brodhead 25-7, 25-14, 25-12 in a Rock Valley match Thursday.
Ashlyn Enke led the Eagles with three kills, Claudia Maze served two aces, Jaden Sikora tallied eight assists and Addison McMahon contributed eight digs.
