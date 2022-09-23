Volleyball: Beloit Turner defeats Jefferson in straight sets Sep 23, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Jefferson junior middle blocker Ava Beyer (6) attacks against the Beloit Turner block during the first set of Thursday's home Rock Valley game. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson senior outside hitter Mackenzie Thom bumps the ball during the first set of Thursday's home Rock Valley game versus Turner. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson junior setter Rachel Simonson bumps the ball during the first set of Thursday's home Rock Valley game versus Turner. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson volleyball team lost to Beloit Turner 25-15, 25-9, 34-32 in a Rock Valley match on Parents Night Thursday.Sophomore outside hitter Ashlyn Enke led the Eagles offensively with eight kills, adding two aces. Junior middle blocker Claudia Maze also served two aces.Sophomore defensive specialist Addison McMahon finished with 19 digs."The girls battled hard in the third set," Jefferson volleyball coach Andrea Kubicek said.The Eagles play at the Lake Geneva Badger Invite on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-22
