MAZOMANIE — Griffen Hindermann drove in three runs to help Wisconsin Heights win a 9-6 Capitol South slugfest over Waterloo's baseball team on Thursday.The Vanguards outhit the Pirates, 15-14. Jon Sampo had three hits out of the leadoff spot for Waterloo (1-1). Sampo and Bryce Aubart each drove in two runs.WIS. HEIGHTS 9, WATERLOO 6Wis. Heights 013 320 0 — 9 15 0Waterloo 100 130 1 — — 6 14 0WP: BrabenderLP: LauersdorfPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH (Brabender 4-9-3-3-2-3, Hindermann 3-5-3-3-2-2), W (Lauersdorf 3-6-4-4-3-4, Tschanz 4-9-5-5-7-2)Leading hitters — WH (Payne 2x5, D. Adler 2x4, R. Adler 2x5, 2B (2), Hindermann 2x4, Schoenemann 2B), W (Sampo 3x5, 2B, Friare 2B, Setz 2x4, 2B, Haseleu 2x3, Lauersdorf 2x4, Tschanz 2x4, 2B, Aubart 2x3
