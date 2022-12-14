Bluejays pin Lancers

JOHNSON CREEK — Four pins in the upper weights lifted Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a 42-18 victory over St. John’s Northwestern Academy on Tuesday.

Domonic Raabe (170 pounds), Cohen Schmidt (195), Gurinderpal Khasria (220) and heavyweight Silas Hartz each won by fall for the Bluejays, who also received three forfeits.

