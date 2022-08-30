MILWAUKEE — Luther Prep’s boys soccer team lost to University School of Milwaukee 2-1 on Monday.
For the first 20 minutes, USM came out firing on all cylinders. The Wildcats passed extremely well and created many dangerous scoring chances while the Phoenix played on their heels for the first fourth of the game.
This constant pressure led to a goal which ricocheted off of multiple defenders giving the Phoenix goalkeeper no chance - the goal was credited to Jonathan Crawford with an assist from Nathan Miller.
After 20 minutes, LPS finally got a little momentum on their side, but they still only had one shot on goal in the first half.
In the second half, though, the visitors finally strung together some great offensive attacks thanks to a strong wind at their backs and some pretty passing. But, USM had too strong of a counter attack which was exactly how they scored the game winning goal as Aidan Wang placed a perfect pass to Nolan Nikolic, who had three defenders draped on him yet still found net.
The Phoenix still had heart, and they finally put one on the scoreboard as Nain Palacios found Abraham Schlomer, who raced past the defenders and placed a rocket shot on the far side of the goal. For the final 15 minutes, LPS had some opportunities, but the Phoenix couldn’t capitalize. The final whistle sounded, and Luther Prep lost for the second time in three days.
“USM is a very good team, and they should why they are so good today,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “They had great passing and timely shooting. We played them tough for 80 minutes, and we had some chances to tie the game. I really like how our guys played for the entire game and never lost heart.”
Luther Prep hosts Brookfield Academy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
