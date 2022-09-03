Missed conversions were a factor for both teams in regulation.
Sun Prairie West didn’t have to worry about that in overtime.
Senior running back Samuel James scored from 16 yards out in the extra period to give Sun Prairie West a 32-26 Badger Large victory over Watertown on Friday at Landsverk Field.
In a slow developing shootout, Sun Prairie West outgained Watertown 398-365 to improve to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference. James was a load to bring down, using his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame to maximum advantage. His 3-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left in regulation forced overtime, and he led the Wolves on the ground with 15 carries for 115 yards.
The other bowling ball in Sun Prairie West’s backfield, senior Jay Dayne (6-0, 235), set the tone early. The youngest son of former University of Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne had 12 carries for 59 yards but was slowed by an injury.
Sun Prairie West also found success through the air and in the kicking game. Junior quarterback Brady Rhoads threw for 162 yards including two long touchdown passes and senior kicker Alex Oehrlein made two field goals.
It took all of that to spoil a brilliant offensive effort from Watertown (0-3, 0-1), which last played an overtime game in a 17-14 loss to Slinger in 2010.
The Goslings put together the kind of explosive performance that Benji Kamrath coached teams have come to be known for during his tenure. Kamrath’s son, junior quarterback Reece Kamrath, finished 15-of-32 for 320 yards.
Junior receiver Zach Scher caught TD passes of 55 and 40 yards and ended the night with seven catches for 213 yards. Junior receiver Landon Fendt shined in his new dual threat role, rushing 14 times for 46 yards with one touchdown while adding three catches for 36 yards. Junior receiver Brady Schauer added three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
"I thought we executed really, really well for a number of plays and possessions,” coach Kamrath said. "Guys stepped up and made big plays. We changed some stuff up and put Landon at tailback sometimes. That was a good change-up with his speed and getting him out of the backfield. We used guys in a variety of ways.
"Zach was back out there. We got him back (from injury) and he makes a huge difference. Any time we could get him one-on-one, he would win it. Reece made some unbelievable throws and we had some risky calls. We were able to roll the dice a couple times and capitalize on those big plays. Offensively, we definitely got better.”
A penalty on Watertown’s first series wiped out a 39-yard TD pass from Kamrath to Scher and led to a punt, but the Goslings forced a three-and-out and struck quickly with Kamrath hitting Scher over the top for a 55-yard scoring pass. Senior Ralph Haumschild’s extra point made it 7-0 with 6 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Goslings had a chance to go up two scores when senior linebacker Tanner Peirick stuck senior running back Jonathan Weah and jarred the ball loose, leading to a recovery by Fendt at the Sun Prairie West 24-yard line. But the Wolves held on downs and put together a scoring drive. Oehrlein’s 25-yard field goal with 15 seconds to go in the opening quarter made it 7-3.
After both teams traded punts, Watertown produced its second scoring drive of the night. Haumschild sparked the drive with a 25-yard punt return set up by a nice spin move to Sun Prairie West’s 40, then caught a deflected pass for a 13-yard reception to the 18. Kamrath finished the drive by finding Schauer on a slant for a 19-yard touchdown.
Haumschild’s point after attempt was wide left, leaving the score 13-3 with 6:04 left in the half.
Rhoads preferred to tuck it and run early on, and his second completion of the night went to Watertown junior defensive back Christian Robles, who intercepted an overthrown ball and returned it to midfield. But Rhoads found his groove as the game wore on and directed a two-minute drive covering 80 yards to close out the first half.
His 29-yard TD pass to senior receiver Will Davis with 15 seconds to go cut Watertown’s lead to 13-10 heading into halftime.
"We got beat right before the end of the first half on a slant wheel,” coach Kamrath said. "Two man, we just didn’t stay over the top of it. We got caught looking inside on the wheel route. That was huge.”
The Wolves appeared to take the lead on a touchdown run by James late in the third quarter, but the score was wiped out by penalty. Sun Prairie West settled for Oehrlein’s 34-yard field goal, which tied the game at 13-13 with 4:18 left in the third quarter.
Watertown answered with an 80-yard drive. Fendt picked up five yards on the ground and a 15-yard facemask penalty was tacked on. Schauer made a tough over the shoulder catch along the sideline on a third-and-19 play good for 32 yards. Kamrath hit Scher over the top once again for 35 yards down to the 2, where Fendt ran it in. Haumschild’s kick made it 20-13 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
The Wolves responded 35 seconds later with Rhoads finding senior receiver John Hamilton on a deep post route for a 50-yard touchdown.
Watertown took its final lead with 7 minutes left in regulation. Fendt made a diving catch good for 10 yards on third-and-12, then lined up in the Wildcat formation on fourth-and-2. He ran it to the right and flipped to Kamrath on the reverse, and he hit a wide open Scher for a 40-yard scoring pass.
"We had repped that all week and talked about it,” coach Kamrath said. "We knew teams were going to come hard on (Fendt) on outside zone Q, which we call when the quarterback is running it. All the defensive backs, we thought as long as we were patient, it was even more wide open than we thought it would be. Our execution overall was really good on it. We talked about if this was the right time. I thought it was not, but the kids convinced me. Let’s roll with it. I said OK, let’s do it.”
Haumschild’s point after was blocked, leaving the score 26-20.
"You’ve got to make your extra points, just like free throws,” coach Kamrath said. "You have to execute that and we weren’t able to do that.”
With plenty of time to work with, the Wolves went back to the ground game and drove 62 yards for the tying score. After Samuel bulldozed his way in from 3 yards out, Sun Prairie West was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty and suddenly Oehrlein was facing a lengthy point after attempt. Senior lineman Xander Allen blocked the kick and the game went into overtime.
Watertown got the ball first and came close to scoring, with Scher making an acrobatic catch in the end zone on third-and-long which was ruled out of bounds. Kamrath was sacked on fourth and long, and the Wolves took their possession at the 25 and ended it in three plays with Samuel’s final tackle-shredding effort of the night.
"I wanted this really bad for our kids, obviously,” coach Kamrath said. "They work really hard and they never gave up in this game. We had so many good plays, but Sun Prairie West has a good team, too. We were able cause a couple turnovers. We got a fumble recovery and a pick. We’re just tackling too high right now. Dayne is obviously big and physical. We were going for some strips instead of actually wrapping up."
Junior linebacker Ryan Bergman led the defense with 15 total tackles. Peirick added 12. Junior lineman Braden Holleman added eight and Allen finished with six.
"I thought our defense played really well,” coach Kamrath said. "Holleman had an outstanding game. I thought our backers played really well. We gave it everything we had. The kids played their tails off and we coached our tails off. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough, but I am proud of our kids. We’ll bounce back next week."
Watertown travels to play Oregon next Friday.
The Panthers are 2-1 and 1-0 in conference after a 21-20 win over Milton on Friday. Oregon is led by quarterback Cameron Gates (235 yards), running backs Simon Dosher (192 yards rushing, 67 yards receiving) and Max Mathews (163 rushing) and receiver Caden Schauer.
"Oregon is very good with their Wing T set,” coach Kamrath said. "We’ve tried a variety of fronts with them. They haven’t changed. They’ve done a number of things against us defensively. Hopefully, we find a way to persevere through tough times and bounce back in Week 4."
SUN PRAIRIE WEST 32, WATERTOWN 26, OT
Sun Prairie West 3 7 10 6 6 - 32
Watertown 7 6 7 6 0 — 26
First Quarter
W — Scher 55 pass from Kamrath (Haumschild kick)
SPW — Oehrlein 25 FG
Second Quarter
W — Schauer 19 pass from Kamrath (kick failed)
SPW — Davis 28 pass from Rhoads (Oehrlein kick)
Third Quarter
SPW — Oehrlein 34 FG
W — Fendt 2 run (Haumschild kick)
SPW — Hamilton 50 pass from Rhoads (Oehrlein kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Scher 40 pass from Kamrath (kick blocked)
SPW — James 3 run (kick blocked)
Overtime
SPW — James 16 run
Team statistics — First Downs: SPW 14, W 10. By Rush: SPW 12, W 4. By Pass: SPW 2, W 5. By Penalty: SPW 0, W 1. Total offense: SPW 398, W 365. Rushing: SPW 41-236, W 22-45. Passing: SPW 162, W 320. Fumbles-lost: SPW 2-1, W 1-0. Penalties: SPW 11-85, W 5-25
Individual statistics — Rushing: SPW James 15-115, Dayne 12-59, W Fendt 14-46. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — SPW Rhoads 7-12-1, W Kamrath 15-32-0. Receiving: SPW Hamilton 2-68, W Scher 7-213, Schauer 3-52, Fendt 3-36
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.