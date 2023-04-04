Jefferson senior Tyler Butina (right) rounds the bases and is mobbed by teammates at home plate after hitting a grand slam in the Eagles' 25-run first inning versus Whitewater at Fischer Field on Monday. Butina went 2-for-4 and drove in eight runs in Jefferson's 33-1 victory.
Jefferson freshman Bentley Wagner drove in a pair of runs with this swing, which resulted in a hard-hit single down the right-field line, during the first inning of a Rock Valley game versus Whitewater at Fischer Field on Monday. The Eagles won 33-1 and Wagner drove in four runs.
JEFFERSON — Senior Tyler Butina hit a grand slam in a 25-run first inning and Jefferson’s baseball team dispatched Whitewater 33-1 at Fischer Field on Monday.
The Eagles scored 12 times before recording an out. Butina, a Central Michigan recruit who drove in eight runs, hammered a 3-1 offering over the wall in center for his grand slam, which made it 12-0.
Junior Drew Peterson added a three-run RBI double later in the first, which saw Jefferson (3-0 overall and in conference) take 33 at-bats, amass 11 hits and draw 13 walks. A bases-clearing three-run double by Butina in the third accounted for the final runs of the game.
Jefferson junior Andrew Altermatt was 3-for-3, junior Tyler Fredrick went 3-for-4 while Butina and junior Aidan Kammer added two hits apiece. Peterson scored four runs and seven different Eagles scored three times apiece.
Fredrick earned the decision, striking out seven with two walks, across three innings. He permitted an earned run on two hits. Junior Tyler Schroedl struck out four in two no-hit frames to end the five-inning affair.
The teams square off at Whitewater High School on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 33, WHITEWATER 1 (5)
Whitewater 001 00 — 1 2 7
Jefferson (25)26 0X — 33 17 1
Leading hitters — J: Butina 2x4 (2B, HR), Peterson (2B), Kammer 2x2, Fredrick 3x4, A. Altermatt 3x3.
