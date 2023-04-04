JEFFERSON — Senior Tyler Butina hit a grand slam in a 25-run first inning and Jefferson’s baseball team dispatched Whitewater 33-1 at Fischer Field on Monday.

The Eagles scored 12 times before recording an out. Butina, a Central Michigan recruit who drove in eight runs, hammered a 3-1 offering over the wall in center for his grand slam, which made it 12-0.

Load comments