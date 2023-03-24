Five area athletes were recognized in Trailways East all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Hustisford senior forward Autumn Kuehl made the first team while senior guard Tia Hildebrandt made the second team.
Kuehl led the Falcons in scoring and finished second in the conference, averaging 17 points per game. She also led the Falcons in rebounding with nine boards per game.
Hildebrandt finished second on the team in scoring with 11.3 points per game.
Dodgeland sophomore Mallory Kohn made the second team. Junior forward Emma Carpenter and senior guard Madee Peplinski received honorable mention.
Kohn led the Trojans in scoring with 13 points per game, and finished second on the team in rebounding average (8.4) and assists per game (1.9). Carpenter led the team in rebounding average (8.8) and finished second in scoring (9.4). Peplinski led the Trojans in assists with 2.6 per game.
Lourdes Academy won the conference with 12-0, followed by Oakfield at 10-2, Central Wisconsin Christian at 7-5, Wayland Academy at 5-7, Hustisford at 4-8, Horicon at 3-9 and Dodgeland at 1-11.
First Team
Hailee Bauer, Lourdes Academy, Sp.
Stella Hoffman, Oakfield, Jr.
Lucia McGuinness, Wayland Academy, Jr.
Autumn Kuehl, Hustisford, Sr.
Delaney Ruedinger, Lourdes Academy, Sp.
Jorja Hofman, Oakfield, Sp.
Emma Hoffman, Central Wisconsin Christian, Sr.
denotes unanimous selection
Second Team
Lynsey Streeter, Oakfield, Sr.
Mallory Kohn, Dodgeland, Sp.
Molly Moore, Lourdes Academy, Sr.
Elise Ritzema, Central Wisconsin Christian, Sr.
Montse Murillo, Wayland Academy, Sp.
Addy Hafemeister, Lourdes Academy, Sr.
Tia Hildebrandt, Hustisford, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Jenna Hodgson, Horicon, Sr.
Cyri Reinwald, Horicon, Sp.
Charley Mullen, Lourdes Academy, Jr.
Marissa Kotke, Oakfield, Jr.
Taylor Hoffman, Central Wisconsin Christian, Sp.
Kaitlyn VanderWerff, Central Wisconsin Christian, Sr.
Maria Jose Acon Wayland Academy, Jr.
Emma Carpenter, Dodgeland, Jr.
Ella Slusarski, Lourdes Academy, Jr.
Aly Lamonska, Oakfield, Jr.
Kristal Sabel, Oakfield, Sp.
Samantha Braskamp, Central Wisconsin Christian, Sp.
Madison Boeck, Horicon, Sp.
Madee Peplinski, Dodgeland, Sr.
Player of the Year
Hailee Bauer, Lourdes Academy, Sp.
