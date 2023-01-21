Turner takes down Jefferson wrestlers Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — The Jefferson wrestling team lost a home Rock Valley dual to Beloit Turner 63-12 on Thursday.The Trojans recorded eight pin victories.Jefferson won the three lightest weight divisions, including 113 pounds where Colton Stanley won an 8-5 decision and 120 pounds where Aiden DeBlare earned a 10-6 decision.TURNER 63, JEFFERSON 12106: Nick Lara (JEFF) received forfeit113: Colton Stanley (JEFF) dec. Lemarion Davis at 8-5120: Aiden DeBlare (JEFF) dec. Brayden Ward 10-6126: Zach Potter (TURN) pinned Devan Redenius at 3:53132: Zack Ries (TURN) pinned Payton Splittgerber at 2:38138: Justin Teague (TURN) pinned Ryan Haffelder at 1:28145: Nate Pozzani (TURN) pinned Isaac Schoenherr at 3:42152: Elijah Dever (TURN) pinned Anthony Schunk at 1:38160: Carlos Ramirez (TURN) pinned Alex Vasquez at 5:50170: Eric Halon (TURN) major dec. Alex Unke 10-0182: Kooper Huffman (TURN) pinned Daniel Garcia at 1:34195: Hunter Griinke (TURN) received forfeit220: Elijah Simplot (TURN) tech. fall Cade Pagel 15-0285: Luke Malkow (TURN) pinned Bennett Lehman at 1:19 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-19
