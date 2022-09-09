POYNETTE — Dodgeland’s girls and boys cross country teams swept the team titles at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.

Junior Ava Raasch toured the Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in a winning time of 21 minutes, 20 seconds to lead Dodgeland’s girls. Freshman Angelina Prill (fifth, 22:43), senior Tara Schaalma (seventh, 24:14) and juniors Sandra Osorio (12th, 25:56) and Lydia VandenBerg (21st, 26:54) also contributed to the team’s winning total of 46 points.

