POYNETTE — Dodgeland’s girls and boys cross country teams swept the team titles at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday.
Junior Ava Raasch toured the Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in a winning time of 21 minutes, 20 seconds to lead Dodgeland’s girls. Freshman Angelina Prill (fifth, 22:43), senior Tara Schaalma (seventh, 24:14) and juniors Sandra Osorio (12th, 25:56) and Lydia VandenBerg (21st, 26:54) also contributed to the team’s winning total of 46 points.
Senior Logan Pickart finished third in the boys race in 18:57 to lead Dodgeland’s boys. Sophomore Colton Pickart (ninth, 20:06), freshman Ryan Romero (15th, 20:53), sophomore Karson Marquardt (17th, 21:04) and senior Zakaree Reinwald (19th, 21:45) also scored for the Trojans.
"We just went through a tough week of practice so winning both the boys and girls titles was somewhat of a surprise,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. "Our kids keep working hard and progressing. Everything is a learning experience for later in the season.
"Ava looked extremely good tonight in defeating a very good field. She ran a very smart race and after taking the small division lead, she just slowly extended it. She seemed very focused tonight. Her legs had to be a little tired after some tough workouts.
"Our girls team has tremendous depth. We only had five finishers tonight and they were still able to claim the title.
"Logan was able to keep the top two in range tonight. He defeated some runners who had beat him last season. He ran relaxed and everything is preparation for the tournament series."
Johnson Creek’s girls took seventh with a 151 score. Sophomore Rylee Hucke (15th, 26:23) and juniors Maggie Markus (25th, 28:19), Ava Sixel (34th, 30:26), Hailey Kvalheim (38th, 31:35) and Hannah Seaborne (39th, 31:50) scored for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s boys were ninth with a 187 score. Juniors Tyler Skogman (13th, 20:44), Ben Trudell (32nd, 23:23) and Connor Gerstner (35th, 23:33) and freshmen Francisco Gutierrez (53rd, 26:58) and Evan Chowanec (54th, 27:12) scored for the Bluejays.
Waterloo’s girls placed eighth with a 199 score. Junior Cordelia Webber (31st, 29:48), senior Maddelyn Webster (33rd, 30:13), sophomores Evie Quamme (44th, 34:31) and Sydney Gordon (45th, 35:31) and junior Alisa Sheshina (46th, 35:50) scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s boys finished seventh with 155 points. Sophomore Owen Koele (23rd, 22:05), junior Matteo Cefalu (29th, 22:47), sophomores Harrison Schaefer (30th, 25:51) and David Cefalu (34th, 23:29) and senior Dominic Cefalu (39th, 24:02) scored for the Pirates.
Team scores — girls small division: Dodgeland 46, Poynette 62, Westfield 79, Madison Country Day 86, Markesan 124, Rio/Fall River 131, Johnson Creek 151, Waterloo 199
Team scores — boys small division: Dodgeland 63, Poynette 81, Pardeeville 88, Markesan 89, Rio/Fall River 110, Westfield 133, Waterloo 155, Marshall 161, Johnson Creek 187
