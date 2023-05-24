Dodgeland senior Sayrah Benzing won the girls pole vault (pictured) and the 400 meter dash and ran on two sectional qualifying relay teams to help the Trojans place second at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday.
Johnson Creek senior Brittany Rue takes the baton from freshman Rylee Hucke during the girls 800 meter relay event at the Johnson Creek regional on Monday. The Bluejays won this relay and the 400 relay and finished third as a team.
Johnson Creek sophomore Dominique Patterson (left) takes the baton from senior Brooklyn Patterson (right) during the girls 400 meter relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Bluejays won this race and the 800 relay event and finished third overall.
Dodgeland senior Zakaree Reinwald won the boys pole vault (pictured) and placed second in the 400 meter dash at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans finished fourth overall.
Hustisford senior Klayton Bischoff (middle) won the boys 110 meter high hurdles while sophomore Joe Beavers (left) placed fourth at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. Both hurdlers advanced to sectional competition.
Dodgeland sophomore Ava Finger won the 100 meter dash wheelchair in 29.48 seconds, the 400 meter dash wheelchair (pictured) in 2:06.15 and the shot put wheelchair (11 feet) at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday.
Dodgeland sophomore Karson Marguardt (left) takes from freshman Ryan Romero during the first exchange of the boys 3,200 relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won the race and placed fourth overall.
Dodgeland senior Logan Pickart (left) takes the baton from Colton Pickart during the final exchange of the boys 3,200 relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won the race and finished fourth overall.
Dodgeland sophomore Mallory Kohn sets the tone on the opening lap of the girls 3,200 meter relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won this race and finished second overall.
Dodgeland junior Ava Raasch (left) takes the baton from freshman Angelina Prill during the final exchange of the girls 3,200 relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won the race and finished second overall.
Dodgeland senior Sayrah Benzing won the girls pole vault (pictured) and the 400 meter dash and ran on two sectional qualifying relay teams to help the Trojans place second at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday.
Johnson Creek senior Brittany Rue takes the baton from freshman Rylee Hucke during the girls 800 meter relay event at the Johnson Creek regional on Monday. The Bluejays won this relay and the 400 relay and finished third as a team.
Johnson Creek sophomore Dominique Patterson (left) takes the baton from senior Brooklyn Patterson (right) during the girls 400 meter relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Bluejays won this race and the 800 relay event and finished third overall.
Dodgeland senior Zakaree Reinwald won the boys pole vault (pictured) and placed second in the 400 meter dash at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans finished fourth overall.
Hustisford senior Klayton Bischoff (middle) won the boys 110 meter high hurdles while sophomore Joe Beavers (left) placed fourth at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. Both hurdlers advanced to sectional competition.
Dodgeland sophomore Ava Finger won the 100 meter dash wheelchair in 29.48 seconds, the 400 meter dash wheelchair (pictured) in 2:06.15 and the shot put wheelchair (11 feet) at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday.
Dodgeland sophomore Karson Marguardt (left) takes from freshman Ryan Romero during the first exchange of the boys 3,200 relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won the race and placed fourth overall.
Dodgeland senior Logan Pickart (left) takes the baton from Colton Pickart during the final exchange of the boys 3,200 relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won the race and finished fourth overall.
Dodgeland sophomore Mallory Kohn sets the tone on the opening lap of the girls 3,200 meter relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won this race and finished second overall.
Dodgeland junior Ava Raasch (left) takes the baton from freshman Angelina Prill during the final exchange of the girls 3,200 relay event at the Johnson Creek track and field regional on Monday. The Trojans won the race and finished second overall.
JOHNSON CREEK — The top area track and field athletes in Division 3 managed to break a sweat, mainly because the thermometer finally made it over 80 degrees.
Other than that, it was business as usual for Dodgeland, Johnson Creek and Hustisford, which advanced several athletes out of the Johnson Creek regional on Monday.
Top four finishers in each event advanced to the Horicon sectional on Thursday.
“Our sectional is loaded this year,” Dodgeland track and field coach Kevin Klueger said. “It’s going to be tough.”
Dodgeland’s girls had the top area team finish, placing second with 134 points.
The 3,200 relay team of Mallory Kohn, Sayrah Benzing, Angelina Prill and Ava Raasch won by more than a minute in 10:17.34.
Benzing won the 400 in 1:01.33 and the pole vault at 8 feet, 9 inches.
The Trojans swept the top three spots in the 800. Raasch won in it in 2:21.65, Kohn was second in 2:32.72 and Prill was third in 2:35.82.
In the 100 hurdles, senior Tara Schaalma took second in 16.57 while sophomore Melissa Huber was third in 17.57.
Sophomore Isabella Alberto placed second in the 100 meter dash in 13.09 while freshman Bella Firari was fourth in 13.37.
Sophomore Ava Finger won the 100 meter dash wheelchair in 29.48, the 400 meter dash wheelchair in 2:06.15 and the shot put wheelchair (11-0).
The 800 relay team of senior Alexis Schultz, sophomore Melissa Huber, freshman Alexandra Garcia and Firari took third in 1:58.19. The 400 relay team of Firari, Schalma, Huber and Albert took third in 52.35. The 1,600 relay team of Kohn, Raasch, Schaalma and Benzing won in 4:14.13.
Kohn placed second in the pole vault (8-6) while freshman Alexis Bingen took fourth (8-0). Schaalma was second in the triple jump (33-8 1/2).
Johnson Creek’s girls placed third with 134 points.
Senior Brooklyn Patterson, sophomore Dominique Patterson, freshman Rylee Hucke and senior Brittany Rue won in 1:50.91. The same foursome won the 400 relay in 51.56, improving on their own school record. Rue also won the 200 in a personal best time of 27.04. Hucke won the 3,200 in 12:55.12.
Senior Kylie Hehr won the discus (106-7).
Junior Payge Ische was third in the 300 hurdles in 55.54. Brooklyn Patterson was third in the pole vault (8-0). Dominique Patterson was third in the triple jump (32-8 1/2).
The 3,200 relay team of Kassandra Gosh, Rylee Hucke, Ava Sixel and Molly Burke placed third in a new school record time of 11:26.70.
Hucke took third in the 100 in 13.17.
Hustisford’s girls scored 23 points.
Senior Tia Hildebrandt won the 1,600 in 5:59.70 and placed second in the 3,200 in
Dodgeland’s boys placed fourth with 79 points.
The 3,200 relay team of Ryan Romero, Karson Marquardt, Colton Pickart and Logan Pickart won 22 seconds in 8:41.62.
Senior Zakaree Reinwald won the pole vault (11-6) and placed second in the 400 (52.79).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Zander DeZarn, junior Qurentin Kramer, sophomore Karson Marquardt and junior Michael Milfred took second in 47.56. The 1,600 relay team of Marquardt, sophomore Nolan Wieneke, Romero and Reinwald won in 3:35.90.
Logan Pickart was second in the 3,200 in 10:41.84. Wieneke was fourth in the 800 in 2:11.19.
Hustisford’s boys took sixth with 54 points.
Senior Klayton Bischoff won the 110 high hurdles in 16.80 while sophomore Joe Beavers took fourth in 18.27. Bischoff also won the 300 hurdles in 44.58.
Junior Colter Sliper took third in the discus (122-12) and fourth in the shot put (38-7).
The 800 relay team of sophomore Gavin Peterman, Beavers, Bischoff and senior Gabe Holub took fourth in 1:42.64.
Johnson Creek’s boys scored 22 points.
Juniors Tyler Skogman and Ben Trudell advanced in the pole vault. Skogman cleared 11-6 to improve his own school record and placed second. Trudell cleared 9-6 and took fourth.
Team scores — girls: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 145, Dodgeland 134, Johnson Creek 104, Central Wisconsin Christian 60, Horicon 59, Rio 55, Fall River 47, Wayland 32, Hustisford 23, Oakfield 11, St. John’s 2
Team scores — boys: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 136.33, Fall River 124, Horicon 111.33, Dodgeland 79, Wayland 74, Hustisford 54, Rio 33, Central Wisconsin Christian 30.33, Johnson Creek 22, Oakfield 19, Trinity Academy 6
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.