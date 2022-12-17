Trinity Vallo, Brittany Rue lead Johnson Creek girls to victory over Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 17, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK - Senior guard Trinity Vallo scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half as Johnson Creek edged Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 52-51 in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Friday.Junior guard Brittany Rue added 16 points and sophomore guard Dominque Patterson added nine for the Bluejays (4-5, 2-1 in conference).Magdalen Simon led three players in doubles figures with 14 points for Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (3-6, 0-4).Johnson Creek hosts Salam on Monday.JOHNSON CREEK 52, ABUNDANT LIFE 51Abundant Life 26 25 - 51Johnson Creek 25 27 - 52Abundant Life (fg ft-fta tp) - Blahnik 1 0-0 2, Wetzel 2 0-0 6, Belter 5 2-4 12, E. Quam 2 0-0 4, Simon 6 2-2 14, Rockwell 5 0-0 13 Totals 21 4-6 51Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) - Whitehouse 1 0-1 3, H. Fincutter 1 0-0 2, Patterson 4 1-4 9, Rue 5 4-7 16, Vallo 5 3-4 18, Schmidt 2 0-1 4 Totals 18 11-17 52Three-point goals - AL (Belter 2, Rockwell 3), JC (Whitehouse, Vallo 5)Total fouls - AL 12, JC 8Fouled out - AL (Wetzel) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
