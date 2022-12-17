Bluejays slip past Abundant Life/St. Ambrose

JOHNSON CREEK - Senior guard Trinity Vallo scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half as Johnson Creek edged Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 52-51 in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Friday.

Junior guard Brittany Rue added 16 points and sophomore guard Dominque Patterson added nine for the Bluejays (4-5, 2-1 in conference).

