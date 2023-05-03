Jefferson freshman Addy Nelson runs the anchor leg of the girls 800-meter relay during Tuesday's Rock Valley triangular at Whitewater. The Eagles' team, which also included sophomores Mackenzie Denton and Annika Bilau and senior Alex Ostopowicz, won in 2 minutes, 4 seconds.
WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's track and field teams won seven events, including six by the girls team, at a Rock Valley triangular hosted by Whitewater High School on Tuesday.
The Eagle girls tied with East Troy for first place with 60 points, both narrowly edging out Whitewater (56).
Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson won the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 4 inches and the discus with a mark of 128-4.
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 40 seconds and sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner won the 3,200 in 14:31. Junior Emily Boucher took second in the 3,200 in 16:15.
The 800 relay team of sophomores Mackenzie Denton and Annika Bilau, senior Alex Ostopowicz and freshman Addy Nelson won in 2:04. The 3,200 relay of Weinbrenner, sophomore Annie Utrie, Boucher and senior Lauren Kopelke won in 12:48.
The 400 relay of freshman Olivia Weinbrenner, Bilau, Denton and Nelson took second in 56.6. The 1,600 relay of Kopelke, Ramirez, sophomore Olivia Jennrich and Denton took second in 5:03. Jennrich was second in the 1,600 in 6:29.
Junior Alexis Dobson took second in the shot put (32-6 1/2), junior Isabelle Hammonds was second in the high jump (4-4) and Bilau was second in the long jump (14-4).
In boys competition, where Jefferson finished third, sophomore Derek Morrison won the 3,200 in 11:48.
Sophomore Colton Krause finished second in the 100 in 23.1.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Ryan Haffelder, freshmen Jake Kerkenbush and Ronan O'Reilly and Krause took second in 50.6. The 800 relay of freshman Mac Riemenschneider, sophomore Quade Wolter and freshmen Logan LeMaster and Xavier Lueker took second in 2:00. The 3,200 relay of senior Aaron Johnson and sophomores Brady Gehring, Quinn Rundle and Morrison got second in 10:11.
"We had too many personal records again to count," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "Anyone who PR'ed had the attitude that the weather wouldn't change how they competed.
"Hayden Niebler threw almost a two-foot PR in the shot put and over a three-foot PR in the discus. We had so many sprinters PR in their events. It is great to see times dropping. Emma Roehl ran a season PR in the 100 hurdles. It was amazing to watch high jump, into the wind, and still get Alex Rue to PR while Alex Ostopowicz and Kiernan Kawleski tied their PR's.
"We must say that the distance crew absolutely fought, battled and clawed for each step of their races. To compete in that wind and not hear any of them complain about their race is exactly how we approach practice, meets and life. Do not worry about the things we can not control!"
The Eagles compete at the Tider Invitational in Edgerton on Friday.
Team scores - girls: Jefferson 60, East Troy 60, Whitewater 56.
Team scores - boys: Whitewater 93.5, East Troy 49.5, Jefferson 26.
