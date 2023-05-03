Addy Nelson
Buy Now

Jefferson freshman Addy Nelson runs the anchor leg of the girls 800-meter relay during Tuesday's Rock Valley triangular at Whitewater. The Eagles' team, which also included sophomores Mackenzie Denton and Annika Bilau and senior Alex Ostopowicz, won in 2 minutes, 4 seconds.

 Nate Gilbert

WHITEWATER -- Jefferson's track and field teams won seven events, including six by the girls team, at a Rock Valley triangular hosted by Whitewater High School on Tuesday.

The Eagle girls tied with East Troy for first place with 60 points, both narrowly edging out Whitewater (56).

Load comments