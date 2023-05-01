Jefferson junior Colton Krause competes in the boys long jump during Friday's Paul Frank Invitational at Sun Prairie East. Krause took 19th with a leap of 18 feet, 5 inches and also placed fourth in the 100-meter dash with a personal-record setting time of 11.36 seconds.
SUN PRAIRIE -- Junior Colton Krause finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in a personal-record setting time of 11.36 seconds for Jefferson's track and field team at Friday's Paul Frank Invitational held at Sun Prairie East.
Krause posted a time of 11.39 to finish second in prelims. He shaved off three one-hundredths of a second in the finals, losing a photo finish for third to Madison East senior Manny Bingham. Sun Prairie East senior Cortez LeGrant won in 11:05 and Madison East senior Fred Foueppe placed second (11.32).
Krause also took 19th in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 5 inches.
Senior Lucas Frank took 12th in the 400 in 55.15.
In girls competition, junior Alexis Dobson was fifth in the shot put (33 feet, 9 inches).
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez finished seventh in the 3,200 in 12:25.
Senior Alex Ostopowicz took 10th in the pole vault (8-0) and senior Jena Lenz got 10th in the discus (88-8).
"We had a lot of great performances," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "This meet is great for our team. We are able to run against some of the best athletes in our state across multiple divisions. Our athletes really stepped up to compete tonight.
"Colton Krause continues to improve and reach his goals. He ran 11.36 in the 100 meter dash, which is a huge personal best. His previous best was 11.78.
"Jocelyn Ramirez has ran incredible for us her whole career. She has put in the work and it is paying off."
The Eagles have a conference triangular at Whitewater on Tuesday.
Team scores - girls: Waunakee 122.5, Verona 102.5, Mount Horeb 66, Lancaster 65, Monroe 48, Stoughton 48, Sun Prairie West 45, Sun Prairie East 41, Monona Grove 37, Middleton 24, Edgewood 23, Oregon 23, Madison West 21, Beaver Dam 20, Madison East 10, Jefferson 6.
Team scores - boys: Verona 102, Sun Prairie East 79, Sun Prairie West 55, Edgewood 53.5, Waunakee 50.5, Oregon 44, Middleton 43, Madison West 43, Lancaster 37.5, Madison East 31.5, Monona Grove 26, Monroe 25, Mount Horeb 23, Beaver Dam 5, Jefferson 5, Stoughton 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.