MARSHALL -- Belle Topel hit an early three-run home run and Avery Chilson pitched a four-hit shutout, sending Lake Mills' softball team past host Marshall 8-0 in nonconference action on Friday.

The L-Cats (4-2) opened the scoring on an RBI single by Haydenn Sellnow. With no away, Topel followed by drilling a 1-0 pitch out to center to make it 4-0.

