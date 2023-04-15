Topel's three-run shot sparks L-Cats in win over Marshall Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARSHALL -- Belle Topel hit an early three-run home run and Avery Chilson pitched a four-hit shutout, sending Lake Mills' softball team past host Marshall 8-0 in nonconference action on Friday.The L-Cats (4-2) opened the scoring on an RBI single by Haydenn Sellnow. With no away, Topel followed by drilling a 1-0 pitch out to center to make it 4-0.Taylor Wollin added a run-scoring double in the fifth and Ava Kleinfeldt and Savannah Radtke singled home runs in the seventh.Chilson retired eight consecutive in the middle innings, walking just one while throwing 66 of her 97 pitches for strikes in the win.LAKE MILLS 8, MARSHALL 0Lake Mills 400 010 3 -- 8 12 1Marshall 000 000 0 -- 0 4 5Leading hitters -- LM: Topel 2x4 (2B, HR), T. Wollin 2x3 (2B), Chilson 2x4; M: Jesberger 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson W; 7-4-0-0-1-8; M: Brodbeck L; 7-11-8-7-2-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
