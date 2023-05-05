LAKE MILLS -- Belle Topel hit a pair of three-run home runs, powering Lake Mills past Columbus 11-0 in Capitol North softball at Rotary Park on Thursday.

Topel got the fireworks going with a blast to center with one away in the first inning on an 0-1 offering from Columbus' EmmaJo Peck. She added a shot to left-center with two away in the fourth -- again on an 0-1 pitch -- to give the L-Cats (9-4, 5-3 in conference) a 6-0 lead.

