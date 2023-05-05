LAKE MILLS -- Belle Topel hit a pair of three-run home runs, powering Lake Mills past Columbus 11-0 in Capitol North softball at Rotary Park on Thursday.
Topel got the fireworks going with a blast to center with one away in the first inning on an 0-1 offering from Columbus' EmmaJo Peck. She added a shot to left-center with two away in the fourth -- again on an 0-1 pitch -- to give the L-Cats (9-4, 5-3 in conference) a 6-0 lead.
"Belle has so much more power than most high school girls," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. "You knew when those hits left the bat they were going yard. Belle and all our girls swung the bat with aggression. Our pitch selection was good all night. Peck likes to get you to chase her high pitches and rise balls and we did not do that. We were a team hungry to face her again."
Lake Mills added five runs in the fifth to enact the 10-run rule. Avery Chilson, who finished with three hits, had a two-run single to center, Haydenn Sellnow lined a run-scoring hit to left and Taylor Wollin's two-run single to right sent the L-Cats rushing out of their third base dugout to celebrate.
Ava Kleinfeldt, now 5-0 this season, pitched a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, one walk for the L-Cats in the win.
"Ava's grown every single year we've seen her as a pitcher," Clift said. "She has a devastating drop ball and her fastball speaks for herself. She's getting effective at hitting her spots and working the corners. We're watching a power pitcher refine her game. Ava deserves it since she always puts in the work."
Peck was tagged for 11 runs (five earned) on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who won 5-4 in the teams' first meeting on April 18.
LAKE MILLS 11, COLUMBUS 0 (5)
Columbus 000 00 -- 0 3 2
Lake Mills 300 35 -- 11 12 0
Leading hitters -- C: Kelm (2B); LM: Chilson 3x4, Doerr 2x4, Topel 2x3 (2 HR), T. Wollin 2x3.
