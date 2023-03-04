Knights end Watertown's season in regional semifinal

GLENDALE — Senior wing Davion Hannah scored 27 points and senior guard David Bolden added 17 to lead top-seeded Nicolet past eighth-seeded Watertown in a Division 2 regional boys basketball semifinal on Friday.

Hannah, a 6-foot-6 shot blocker who has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Arizona State, Bradley, LSU, Marquette, Mississippi State, Oregon and Wisconsin, scored 23 of his points in the first half to lead the Knights to a 33-19 advantage at the break.

