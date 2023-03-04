GLENDALE — Senior wing Davion Hannah scored 27 points and senior guard David Bolden added 17 to lead top-seeded Nicolet past eighth-seeded Watertown in a Division 2 regional boys basketball semifinal on Friday.
Hannah, a 6-foot-6 shot blocker who has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Arizona State, Bradley, LSU, Marquette, Mississippi State, Oregon and Wisconsin, scored 23 of his points in the first half to lead the Knights to a 33-19 advantage at the break.
In the second half, Bolden poured in 10 of his points and senior forward Miles Nation added all eight of his points to keep Nicolet (21-4) in front.
Sophomore guard Brett Schwefel scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half for Watertown (5-21).
In the second half, sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen scored seven of his 10 points and senior forward Ethan Johnson scored all six of his points to keep Watertown competitive.
“It was a really great atmosphere and these guys gave a really good team all they wanted,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. "We kept battling and got it to eight a couple of times, and then they hit a big shot. We made a good adjustment at half and the guys executed it to limit Hannah to four in the second half."
Nicolet (21-4) will host fourth-seeded West Bend East for the regional championship tonight.
The Goslings graduate six seniors, with the remaining 10 players on the roster expected back next season.
"This was a really great group of guys to be with my first year in Watertown,” Hayes said. "I enjoyed being around them every day and I'm sad it's over, sad for the seniors, but excited for what we have begun to build here."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.