Watertown fans got to break out the “Who’s your mommy?” chant when the volleyball team swept Slinger in the regional final on Saturday.
Five days later, they were forced to listen to same chant from the opposing student section.
Watertown fans got to break out the “Who’s your mommy?” chant when the volleyball team swept Slinger in the regional final on Saturday.
Five days later, they were forced to listen to same chant from the opposing student section.
In fairness, top-ranked defending state champion Oconomowoc is pretty much every team’s mommy in Division 1. The Raccoons improved to 36-1 with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Watertown in a sectional semifinal on Thursday at WHS.
A loaded Cooney squad with just two seniors on it looked like a college team with long, athletic bodies across the lineup who could attack from virtually everywhere and serve with next level velocity.
“You can know exactly what’s coming at you, but to actually cover those things, it can be tough,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “They have just so many offensive weapons that they can go to. It just makes it tough for any team to play them.”
Watertown (26-19) fell behind 15-8 in the first set and Oconomowoc closed it out with a 10-2 run. The Goslings played much better in the second set, riding early service runs from Lucie Hickey and Olivia Gwidt and strong blocking from senior middle Abby Walsh (three kills, four blocks) to a 13-9 lead.
“We forced them to have to take two times outs in the middle of those last two sets, because we were really serving tough and playing defense really, really well,” Steuerwald said.
The Raccoons reset themselves and closed out the set on a 16-4 run. Junior setter Anna Bjork launched sky high balls and quicks with ease to set up senior outside hitter Cordelia Kearns and junior middle Anna Bjork for blistering kills. Junior Olivia Kwiatkowski and freshman Marlee Sivak were also tough to stop.
In the final set, Cooney pushed a 6-4 lead to 17-11. Senior Lucy Spende put together one final service run with two aces that clipped the net and dropped in cut the deficit to three points, but the Raccoons reeled off five points from there to take a commanding lead.
Watertown fought off three matches points including an ace by senior setter Payton Roets, but she finally sent a serve long and that was it.
Roets finished the match with 12 assists, four digs and two aces. Senior libero Kallie Feder led the back row in digs with 12 while seniors Amara Denault and Gwidt each added four digs. Junior Kylei Braatz led in kills with four. Spende served three aces.
After a bumpy regular season, Watertown played its best volleyball at the conference and regional tournaments and earned the right to face what it is probably the best team in the state. Oconomowoc hosts the sectional championship match on Saturday against Manitowoc Lincoln.
“There’s always a lot of ups and downs throughout the course of the season, but just to finish strong and to make it to a sectional semi on your own court and to see our seniors improve throughout the year and the leadership that it took from them all year was incredible,” Steuerwald said. “I am so proud of our seniors and grateful for all that they have done all year.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.