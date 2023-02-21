JUNEAU - The only returning state qualifier in the area is headed back to the big stage.
This time, Waterloo junior Trevor Firari gets to compete where the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament is traditionally held. He qualified for state as a freshman in 2021, when the WIAA separated the state tournament by divisions due to the pandemic. The Division 3 event was held in Wausau.
One year after suffering a season-ending injury days before the regional, Firari earned his second state berth with a third place finish in the 160-pound weight class at the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday.
Joining him at the Kohl Center on Thursday are Waterloo freshman Avery Skalitzky (106) and Hustisford sophomore Joe Beavers (145), who also qualified with third place finishes. Hustisford freshman Adalyn Raue (107) and Waterloo freshman Michaela Lewellin (152) will compete the same day at the girls state tournament, which for the first time will be held at the Kohl Center.
"I can't complain when we have three wrestlers going to state," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "It's a very mentally taxing day. There's a lot of excitement, plus a lot of sadness. Our kids wrestled super hard."
Firari (39-6) pinned Pardeeville's Caleb Mackey in the quarterfinals in 1 minute, 21 seconds, then lost a 19-5 major decision to Poynette senior James Amacher (41-6) in the semifinals.
In a battle between familiar rivals, Firari nearly gained the upper hand in the first period, when he almost took Amacher to his back after winning a scramble. But Amacher worked his way out of trouble for a match-tying reversal.
The wrestlers traded escapes before Amacher took control of the match in the second period with an ankle pick takedown and several turns for back points to run up a big lead. Firari pulled off a reversal late in the third, but had to go for a pin and was reversed one last time to end it.
Firari had no trouble qualifying from there, pinning Kenosha Christian Life's Landon Cashmore at 1:08 of the consolation semifinals and Johnson Creek senior Domonic Raabe at 1:34 of the third place match. Amacher held on to second place by rule over Firari.
"We knew going in, it was going to be a battle of the top three," Schuster said. "We had three ranked guys in the bracket. Trevor started off strong against Amacher. He's faced him four or five times now. He wanted to do better and get a lead and push the pace. Trevor was out for a bit and it showed. He couldn't keep his gas tank going in the second and third periods and Amacher took advantage. He still had two matches to take care of and that's what he did."
Firari hated to miss out on the postseason due to injury a year ago. He was injured again during football season and is still dealing with it.
"Obviously, it's frustrating," Firari said. "This is my favorite sport. It's like one step back, two steps forward. You just train harder when you can. It feels pretty good (to be back). I was worried about it early in the season, but I've got some strength back. It feels good to wrestle better competition and improve."
Firari said Wausau West High School lacked the proper state tournament vibe two years ago. He's looking forward to wrestling at the Kohl Center this time.
"In middle school, my parents would take me to watch," Firari said. "It's something to look up to when you're young. It will definitely be a good experience, but it's just another match where you've got to stay focused and give your best effort no matter what. All the kids there are going to be very good, so it's definitely going to be a fun thing to go to and compete in."
Firari will take on Shiocton senior Dylan Herb (22-3) in the opening round Thursday.
"He's facing another guy who took third at his sectional," Schuster said. "He's a returning state qualifier and a senior, so he'll be hungry to get on the podium as well. We'll have to be ready to go."
Skalitzky (37-8) pinned Cedar Grove-Belgium's Carsen Voskuil in 20 seconds of the quarterfinals, then lost an 8-5 decision to Westfield's Lincoln Beyer (33-15) in the semifinals. Skalitzky stuck Horicon's Rylan Erz at 1:13 of the consolation semifinals and advanced to state with a pin against Deerfield's Ruben Bach at 1:32 of the third place match. Beyer held on to second place by rule over Skalitzky.
"The greatest thing I've seen out of Avery over the last half of the season is he's a go-getter," Schuster said. "The big stage doesn't affect him. He goes to get takedowns and tries to win matches. It's exciting to take a freshman to state. He's got a bright future ahead of him."
Skalitzky dabbled in youth wrestling through third grade, then stepped away to try his hand at go-kart racing. When he got to high school, he was recruited and decided to try wrestling again.
"My football coach told me I could be really good at wrestling, like 'Go to state' good," Skalitzky said.
"I didn't know about that, but after Christmas (it started to seem like it could happen). It went a lot better than I thought it was going to. I had a ton of nerves for regionals and sectionals. The first time I wrestled the Deerfield kid, it took me the whole match to pin him. I was able to turn him (more quickly) this time. I like riding, and I really like (the team aspect of) dual wrestling. With youth wrestling, you just went to the tournaments."
Skalitzky draws Westby sophomore Jayden Geier (41-12) in the first round.
"He was up at 113 and dropped down," Schuster said. "He was second at a very tough sectional, but he has double digit losses. We have an opportunity to compete and get a win on Thursday."
Lewellin (4-4 with four pins) will face Oregon sophomore Teagan Simpson (4-10) in the first round.
"She's worked really hard all year, getting better," Schuster said. "Michaela deserves the opportunity to go see what she can do. It's a feather in your cap to compete at the Kohl Center, especially as a freshman."
Lewellin began wrestling in eighth grade. She's currently the only girl wrestler on the team.
"It's a little weird sometimes," Lewellin said. "Sometimes, I stick to (hanging out with the female) managers. I really like how wrestling is not just physical. There's a lot of mental things and you just grow from it. I try not to be a mean person, but (when you wrestle), you have to switch to a meaner side of yourself."
Waterloo's six remaining sectional qualifiers came up short.
Junior Ryan Sturgill placed fourth at 138. Sturgill (35-14) won a quarterfinal decision, lost a semifinal decision, stayed alive with a technical fall in the consolation semifinals and lost his third place match to Princeton/Green Lake's Tait Glassmaker (39-9) by a 7-2 decision,
Freshman Andy Carillo (28-23) pinned his quarterfinal opponent at 195, then lost his next two matches by fall.
Brady Ebert (113) went 0-2 and finished 22-25 on the season. Owen Koele (120) lost his quarterfinal match and ended up 25-27. Dakota Sturgill finished 21-17 after an 0-2 finish at 145. Jacob Soter ended his senior season at 36-19 with an 0-2 finish at 152. Ben Ugorji ended up 18-21 after an 0-2 finish at 170.
A long drought ended for Hustisford's wrestling program.
Beavers (41-6) earned a 6-1 decision over Random Lake senior Cole Keller in the quarterfinals, then lost a 10-2 major decision to Markesan's Gavin Campbell in the semifinals. Beavers received a medical forfeit from Marshall's Kodi Finke in the consolation semifinals, then punched his ticket to state with a 5-2 decision over Living Word Lutheran's Calvin Strahm in the third place match.
Campell held on to second place by rule over Beavers, who became the first Hustisford wrestler to qualify for state since Jarred Vaughn in 2013.
Beavers will face Kewaunee senior Matt Wery (35-15) in a first round match on Thursday night.
"His family moved here in grade school," Hustisford wrestling coach Chris Malterer said. "He's been wrestling since kindergarten, so he has the longevity of the sport under him.
He helps out with the kids club, goes to camps and does tournaments. That's what needs to happen if you want to excel at higher levels.
"He's a sophomore, so he's not fully developed yet. He needs more arm strength, but he's solid on top and he's a good leg rider. In his career, he has gone the distance and won by one or two points. At this level, you have to be able to go the whole three periods."
Malterer had nine wrestlers to work with this season in a promising sign for the program.
Raue (4-2) pinned Dodgeland's Kloi Sweeney at 3:19 to win the sectional title. She will face Independence/Gilman junior Gracie Rombalski (6-2) in a first round match on Thursday.
"She's a big soccer player, but she loves the individual competition of wrestling," Malterer said. "She's 13-21 overall. She's wrestled the whole season with guys. I think that's helped her. In the gym, we have wrestling banners. She asked, 'Are we getting a banner for girls wrestling?' I said, 'Yes, we are.' Anything to promote the sport."
Six Johnson Creek wrestlers ended their season at the sectional.
Luke Hartz (132), Raabe (160) and Gurinderpahl Khasria (195) each placed fourth.
Hartz (32-15) went 2-2 with two pins. Raabe (36-17) went 2-2 with two decisions. Khasria (33-19) went 1-2 with a pin over Carillo in a rematch of last week's regional final.
Connor Gerstner ended up 26-22 after an 0-2 finish at 120. Taylor Joseph finished 40-9 at 152 after a quarterfinal loss. Silas Hartz wound up 23-24 after an 0-2 finish at 220.
Dodgeland's Jaden Harris finished 0-2 at 126.
