Three members of Watertown’s girls basketball team were honored in Badger East all-conference voting held recently.
Junior guards Ellie Demet and Drew Hinrichs were named to the first team. Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson received honorable mention.
Demet averaged 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and finished the season with 62 steals.
“Ellie took on a large role this season as our point guard and one of our primary scorers,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “She often drew heavy attention from the opposing defense, but stayed consistent throughout the season.
“Ellie also made a significant impact defensively — tallying many deflections and steals and putting forth great effort. Ellie works tirelessly on her game, and this award is a testament to her dedication.”
Hinrichs averaged 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and made 47 3-points on the season.
Drew put together another great season for us this year,” Stollberg said. “She was a constant outside shooting threat, was able to score in a variety of ways, and was a consistent rebounder.
“Drew spent a large amount of time working on her game this fall, and her hard work earned this award. Drew played in all 26 games this season and was a great team captain.”
Johnson averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and finished the season with 46 steals.
“Alyx had a great sophomore year and continued to get better and better throughout the season,” Stollberg said. “She worked through a tough injury and was a constant force both offensively and defensively.
“Alyx was able to score inside with a variety of post moves, and she made timely outside shots as well. She worked very hard in practice every day and this award was well deserved.”
Beaver Dam and Monona Grove shared the Badger East title with matching 14-1 records, followed by Watertown at 11-4, DeForest at 10-5, Waunakee at 8-7, Stoughton at 6-9, Fort Atkinson at 3-12 and Milton at 2-13.
ALL CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First Team
Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam, Junior
Bella Oestreicher, Beaver Dam, Senior
Rylan Oberg, DeForest, Junior
Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest, Senior
Abbey Inda, Monona Grove, Junior
Brooklyn Tortorice, Monona Grove, Junior
Maddie Reott, Stoughton, Senior
Ellie Demet, Watertown, Junior
Drew Hinrichs, Watertown, Junior
Claire Meudt, Waunakee, Junior
Denotes unanimous selection
Honorable Mention
Beaver Dam — Maddie Kuenzi, Nataya Donaldson
DeForest — Aspin Kelliher, Jada Kelliher, Ally Armstrong
Fort Atkinson — Ashlie Riley, Elly Kohl
Milton — Holly Motehart, Julia Wolf, Tresse Shaw
Monona Grove — Aubrey Smith, Taylor Moreau
Stoughton — Ella Hamacher
Watertown — Alyx Johnson
Waunakee — Audrey Meudt
Co-Players of the Year — Claire Meudt, Waunakee and Gabby Wilke, Beaver Dam
