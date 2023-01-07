There are 50 girls basketball teams in the state who are ranked on a weekly basis.
Watertown has played five of them.
Beaver Dam proved that not all ranked teams are created equal.
The Golden Beavers, currently ranked third in Division 2, handed Watertown its most lopsided loss of the season, 56-23, in a Badger East matchup on Friday at WHS.
Beaver Dam (12-1, 6-0 in conference) got out of the gates fast and led 32-8 at the break.
Six Golden Beavers accounted for nine 3-pointers. Ten scored in the second half.
Leading Beaver Dam was 6-foot-2 junior forward Gabby Wilke, who scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half with an effortless ability to create her own shot. Senior guard Bella Oestreicher scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half, including three of her four 3s on the night.
“(Wilke) really showed her capabilities,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “Overall on film, they haven’t been shooting the ball overly well, but they did tonight. That’s the way it goes.”
Junior guard Ellie Demet scored 11 points to lead Watertown (9-5, 5-2). The Goslings have been without their best ball handler, junior point guard Lily Oiler, for most of the season due to a knee injury. They never missed her more than they did here against Beaver Dam’s swarming pressure.
"It was a combination of them playing really well over the first 8-10 minutes and us struggling with their pressure,” Stollberg said. “We fell behind and got a little frustrated. We knew how good they were. We had a rough game in all facets. When you are playing one of the best teams in the state, that’s not a great recipe.
“We’ve played five ranked teams and (to this point) felt like we could play with them. This is a game that got away from us early on, We still have kids learning how to play different positions and handling pressure. It continues to be a big focus. We were a little off defensively. We didn’t close out to the 3-point line and didn’t cover the passes to the corner. The killer for us was, we can’t have live ball turnovers. We had way too many early on. It’s hard to chase a team like Beaver Dam when they get out to a big lead."
Watertown returns to action at the Badger Challenge in Milton on Saturday, Jan. 14 against a Badger West opponent to be determined. Stollberg also said the Goslings will make up their weather postponed road game with Sussex Hamilton on Monday, Feb. 6.
JV falls: Watertown’s junior varsity lost 47-41. Cassidy Peplinski led the Goslings with 16 points. Ava Novotny added nine.
BEAVER DAM 56, WATERTOWN 23
Beaver Dam 32 24 — 56
Watertown 8 15 — 23
Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta tp) — Ashley 1 0-0 2, Wilke 7 4-4 19, Holt 1 0-0 2, Czarnecki 1 0-0 3, Gritzmacher 1 0-1 3, Poels 0 1-2 1, Kuenzi 1 0-0 3, Julka 1 0-0 3, Oestreicher 5 0-0 14, Abel 1 0-0 2, Lapin 1 0-0 2, Drzonek 1 0-0 2 Totals 21 5-7 56
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Hickey 0 0-1 0, Gwidt 1 0-0 3, Demet 4 3-3 11, Hinrichs 2 1-1 6, Maas 1 1-4 3 Totals 8 5-9 23
Three-point goals — BD (Wilke, Czarnecki, Gritzmacher, Kuenzi, Julka, Oestreicher 4), W (Gwidt, Hinrichs)
Total fouls — BD 12, W 12
Technical foul — W (Stollberg)
