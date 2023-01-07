Ellie Demet
Buy Now

Watertown junior guard Ellie Demet tracks down a loose ball on the offensive end during a Badger East girls basketball game against Beaver Dam on Friday at WHS. Demet scored 11 points to lead the Goslings in a 56-23 loss.

 Kevin Wilson

There are 50 girls basketball teams in the state who are ranked on a weekly basis.

Watertown has played five of them.

Load comments