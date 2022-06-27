HUSTISFORD — Gavin Thimm has accomplished just about everything and anything a prep basketball player could ever hope for in a career. Over the course of his four years with the Hustisford Falcons, the lean 6-foot-2 senior point guard has scored over 1,000 points, has earned numerous all-conference honors and last year he helped bring home a first ever WIAA D-5 state title to Hustisford.
Next week he’ll be adding another achievement to his long list of accomplishments — playing in the WBCA All-Star game at the JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.
“It feels pretty cool, especially coming from a small town like Hustisford,” Thimm says. “You don’t expect to get much recognition statewide, and to be recognized as an all-star from a small town like this is pretty cool.”
Thimm isn’t the first Falcon to play in the all-star game. His teammates Dylan Kuehl and Alex Eggelston represented Hustisford in that game last year, and Thimm spoke with both about their experiences.
“I talked with them a little bit to see how they liked it. They said it was one of the best experiences they’ve ever had. So I’m definitely looking forward to it and having a lot of fun with it.”
Coming into his senior year, Thimm was hoping to continue to carry on the Falcon’s winning traditions, and to make the all-star game, but to do so, he would need to change up his game.
Thimm took on a bigger role this year than his previous seasons in a Falcons uniform in 2022. As the sole returning starter from last year’s state championship winning team, Thimm felt the need to elevate his game to a higher level.
“I definitely felt that I had to kinda take the reigns, being the only starter returning,” Thimm explained. “It felt like I had to be the leader out there and be that guy to try to get us back to the state tournament.”
As a result, Thimm’s on-court production exploded this past winter. After averaging 14.2 points a game his junior season, and scoring 298 points, Thimm averaged a team high 21.8 points a game, which included a career high 35 points in an overtime game with Lourdes Academy, and 546 points in 25 games, helping him surpass that 1,000 point milestone.
Those numbers did not go unnoticed. Thimm not only finished the 2021-22 season as a unanimous selection for First Team all-conference in the Trailways Conference — East Division, he was named Trailways East Player of the Year.
Thimm believes those numbers helped solidify his nomination to the WBCA all-star game, along with playing in the state title game last season.
“I definitely think so,” Thimm said. “Getting televised across Wisconsin while playing basketball definitely puts you on the map. It helps you get your name out there and lets people know who you are rather than just seeing your name in the newspaper. They actually get to see you play instead of trying to find film on you and do their own homework.”
Thimm is honored to play alongside the best players in D-5 in the state, and he feels his years as a point guard should help him see the court next year. While some players might come into next week with an ego, his mentality as a facilitator and playmaker has always allowed him to gel well with others.
“I’m going to try and keep the same mentality I’ve had my whole life playing basketball,” Thimms says about his approach to the all-star game. “I’ve been a point guard my whole life. I didn’t have much of a scoring role up until junior year, so I got that point guard background that will help me pass and hopefully the scoring just comes, but mostly I’m just looking to have fun.”
With Thimm playing baseball this spring, he admits his basketball legs could use a little bit of work, but if there’s a hoop nearby, he’s shooting and practicing and getting back into a rhythm.
“I’ve been trying to get back into the gym, or any gyms around here. I went down to a college with my buddy, and we went down there and played a little bit. Plus I’m taking advantage of any open gyms to shoot.”
Helping motivate Thimm to do his best is the support Hustisford has given him, and the knowledge that the all-star game is more than just a game. In order to play, Thimm had to raise funds for the MACC Fund, the Midwest Athletes Against Chilldhood Cancer.
“Raising this money for all those kids dealing with cancer is awesome. It’s really cool to see the community impact after you start raising money. I asked all the businesses downtown here for donations and they knew what it was for and they helped. It’s really cool me being a basketball player, and making this all-star game, I can help by raising money and help those kids.”
Thimm will be representing the D-5 White team, which is slated to play the D-5 Red team on Thurday in the JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Tip-off for this game is 9 a.m.
