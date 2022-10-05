BEAVER DAM—Jefferson’s girls tennis team advanced three flights to sectionals from a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Wayland Academy on Tuesday.
Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis topped Jefferson senior Kieran O’Reilly 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to advance in her quest to play in consecutive state tournaments.
For the Eagles, who are currently in third place with 12 points, freshman Madeline Dehnert and senior Gracie Niebler, the No. 2 seed at No. 1 doubles, topped Whitewater’s Isabel Aranda and Stephanie Wence 6-0, 6-0 to move on.
“I was pleased with the way Gracie and Maddie played,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “They were really pleased they had no double faults. When they get serves in, they have a good chance to do well because of their ground strokes and doubles movement. Hopefully things will go well on Thursday for them.”
Jefferson senior Alexa Medina (the second seed at No. 3 singles) topped Wayland Academy’s Megan Tyranski 6-0, 6-2 before a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Luther Prep’s Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner to move on.
Jefferson sophomore Amy Kamenick, the No. 1 seed at No. 4 singles, qualified for sectionals by virtue of a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Wayland’s Lotus Buss and 6-1, 6-2 win over Delavan-Darien’s Emily Lock.
“Three and four singles I was pleased with,” Rogers said. “They just hung in there. The scores look lopsided, but they had to work for it and hit a lot of balls back. They were consistent, focused and nice and steady.”
Luther Prep’s No. 1 doubles team of Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck advanced to sectional competition with a 7-6 (3), 0-6, 10-5 victory over the Lake Mills team of Remy Klawitter and Nev Ninneman.
Katie Schmidt lost her first round match at No. 1 singles to Whitewater’s Emilia Houwers 6-3, 6-2
At No. 2 singles, Emma Slayton advanced with a 2-1 record. She beat Edgerton’s Lilly Laskowski 6-0, 6-0 and Delavan-Darien’s McKenna O’Grady 6-3, 6-1 to reach the finals, where she lost to Edgewood’s Alana Johnson.
At No. 3 singles, Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner beat Edgerton’s Samantha Aleson 6-2, 6-1, then lost to Jefferson’s Alexa Medina 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 4 singles, Aquila Palacios defeated Whitewater’s Maritza Vidales 6-1, 6-3, then lost to Edgewood’s Hannah Poeling 6-0, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Rebekah Schroeder and Olivia Metzger advanced after a pair of victories. They beat Delavan-Darien’s McKenzie Mohr and Reagan Pelnar 6-0, 6-0 and then defeated Edgerton’s Zoe Lien and Isabella Edington 6-4 (7-6 (4) to reach the finals, where they lost to Edgewood’s Sydney Johnson and Jamie Johnson.
The No. 3 doubles team of Lina Schroeder and Mae Stangl also advanced. They opened with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Whitewater’s Amiee Servin and Estefany Reyes-Saldana, then beat Jefferson’s Lilly Duddeck and Piper Crabtree 6-1, 6-1 to reach the finals, where they lost to Edgewood’s Grace Imhoff and Molly Poehling.
Edgewood is hosting the sectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Thursday starting at 8 a.m.
Subsectional team scores: Edgewood 24, Luther Prep 18, Jefferson 12, Lake Mills 8, Edgerton 6, Whitewater 6, Columbus 4, Delavan-Darien 4, Wayland Academy 2.
