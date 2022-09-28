BARABOO—Watertown’s boys soccer lost 2-1 to Baraboo in a tightly contested match Tuesday night. The Goslings struck early in the fourth minute with a goal from senior Denzel Esquivel. The Thunderbirds answered back in the 17th minute with a goal from senior Johan Lopez. Watertown missed a PK in the 39th and Baraboo got the go ahead goal in the 47th.
“We put together a pretty complete performance tonight,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“We’re very familiar with Baraboo and the Lopez brothers so we prepared our guys for what to expect. We had a game plan and executed it as close to perfection as we could. We held Baraboo to 11 shots and smothered the Lopez brothers before they could get shots off. They each got a goal, but to hold them to just that was well done.
“Senior Wyatt Steffanus was the biggest part of this success. We had him shadow the brothers the whole game and he did a phenomenal job containing and frustrating them. Wyatt is one of our keepers who we asked to play some field minutes this season. For him to step up and do what he did tonight is commendable.
“We actually outshot them 13-11. We missed a PK which is a killer and would have put us up 2-1. We did an excellent job with really creative buildup and excellent defending. We had a great chance for the equalizer in the 73rd minute when sophomore defender Brayden Schmidt struck a beautiful free kick that was dipping into goal but just banged off the crossbar. We all thought for sure it was going in.
“In the end it’s another loss, but it’s a great result for us. We almost won this game against an 8-1 team by playing really good and technical soccer. We need to use this to finish out our season with some wins. “
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam on Youth Night on Friday.
