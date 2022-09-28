BARABOO—Watertown’s boys soccer lost 2-1 to Baraboo in a tightly contested match Tuesday night. The Goslings struck early in the fourth minute with a goal from senior Denzel Esquivel. The Thunderbirds answered back in the 17th minute with a goal from senior Johan Lopez. Watertown missed a PK in the 39th and Baraboo got the go ahead goal in the 47th.

“We put together a pretty complete performance tonight,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.

