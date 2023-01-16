WATERLOO — Sugar River went 3-0 at the Capitol South duals tournament to deny Waterloo's wrestlers a third consecutive conference championship on Thursday.
"I thought we had a little bit better shot," Waterloo wrestling coach Thurston Schuster said. "Sugar River had a couple people sick, but it didn't end up that way."
Waterloo defeated Cambridge 47-23 to kick things off.
"Cambridge is a little bit younger and in a rebuilding phase," Schuster said. "I was impressed how well their kids were able to fight. There were a few matches we weren't able to get pins, but we got the job done."
Next, the Pirates defeated Marshall 48-26.
"Marshall was a little bit tougher test in our second round," Schuster said. "We had a few good matches going on. Ryan Sturgill versus Drew Johnson was a good match. He lost by seven, but it was closer than what the score was.
"Jacob Soter and Trevor Firari did a nice job all night manning it at 152 and 160. Avery Skalitzky did a nice job at 106, especially against Marshall. Our two lighter weights (Avery and Brady Ebert) came up big to seal the dual with their two pins.
"We always have a good matchup with Marshall. That's our rival town, and I'm getting the opportunity to coach against my former coach (Doug Springer). We always respect each other. We always get the best out of Marshall whenever we come up against them."
In the final match of the night, Sugar River defeated Waterloo 51-30.
"They just came out battled hard," Schuster said. "They just took it to us. They deserved to win the conference title. With those guys (who were out sick), they would have had an easier route, but we had to tip our hats. There were a couple matches I thought we could compete where they got pins on us. A lot of things were positive for the night, but also things we need to improve on when we face them again at the conference tournament."
Waterloo hosts Jefferson and Poynette on Tuesday.
WATERLOO 47, CAMBRIDGE 23
106 — Avery Skalitzky (W) received forfeit
*113 — Clayton Stenjem (C) tech. fall over Brady Ebert (W) 18-3
120 — Owen Koele (W) received forfeit
126 — Mason Sonnenberg (C) received forfeit
132 — David Cefalu (W) received forfeit
138 — Ryan Sturgill (W) pinned Tyce Bettenhausen (C) at 1:33
