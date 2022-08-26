Luther Prep senior midfielder Adam Hoogervorst converts a header off a rebound of a corner kick by senior defender Adair Pineda during second half action against SWCHA on Thursday at LPS. Hoogervorst’s goal broke a 1-1 tie for the Phoenix, who won 3-1.
Luther Prep senior midfielder/forward Mason Busse (right) is congratulated by senior defender Nain Palacios (left) after knocking in a loose ball in the box during the season opener against SWCHA on Thursday at LPS. Busse’s insurance goal in the closing minutes capped the scoring in Luther Prep’s 3-1 victory.
Luther Prep’s boys soccer team beat SWCHA 3-1 for the first game of the regular season for both clubs at LPS on Thursday.
The field was a bit moist because of the overnight and all day rain, and both teams had to shake off the first game jitters and first game rust, but both teams matched up rather evenly. SWCHA took a hold of the first half by providing the most dangerous opportunities and capitalizing on a passed ball at midfield which led to a one-on-one with the Phoenix goalkeeper. The visitors took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Phoenix kept their composure, though, and took control of the game while having possession for almost the entire second half. This possession provided contrast pressure and finally led to some goals. Two sophomores who were playing their first game on varsity provided the opening goal as Will Archer kept his cool among many defenders and sent a pretty through ball to Brandon Bode who placed a side-net goal past the keeper.
Fifteen minutes later, Adair Pineda sent in a corner kick, which was punched out by the keeper but found the head of Adam Hoogervorst for the game-winning goal. Mason Busse add an insurance goal when he cleaned up a loose ball in the box with only seven minutes left.
“Give props to SWCHA,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “They played a very tough game. I know that our guys are hanging their heads a bit because we missed some golden opportunities, but we had a great comeback win against a solid team.”
Luther Prep will play Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
