Luther Prep’s boys soccer team beat SWCHA 3-1 for the first game of the regular season for both clubs at LPS on Thursday.

The field was a bit moist because of the overnight and all day rain, and both teams had to shake off the first game jitters and first game rust, but both teams matched up rather evenly. SWCHA took a hold of the first half by providing the most dangerous opportunities and capitalizing on a passed ball at midfield which led to a one-on-one with the Phoenix goalkeeper. The visitors took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

