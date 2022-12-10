JEFFERSON -- Cali Kopecky led all scorers with 12 points, Calli Grosinske chipped in 11 as Whitewater beat host Jefferson 43-36 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Friday.

The Whippets led 22-16 at halftime and used zone defense to help stymie the Eagles' post players. With just over a minute left, Kopecky missed a free throw but fought and ripped down the board, scoring inside to up Whitewater's lead to six points. Jefferson's Ashlyn Enke nailed a 3-pointer at the other end. Kindyl Kilar, who added 10 points for Whitewater (2-5, 2-3 in conference), hit a pair at the free throw line to help the visitors close it out.

