FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s girls soccer team earned a much needed victory, defeating Fort Atkinson 4-0 Friday night.
The Goslings took 12 shots in the first half, but were held scoreless by the Blackhawks until the second half.
FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s girls soccer team earned a much needed victory, defeating Fort Atkinson 4-0 Friday night.
The Goslings took 12 shots in the first half, but were held scoreless by the Blackhawks until the second half.
Freshman Hannah Streich recorded her first high school goal in the 44th minute off a nice dish pass in the box from senior Natalia Cortes. Less than a minute later, Cortes received a through ball from senior Gabby Schmidt and struck it to the far post where it banged off the inside of the post and into the back of the net.
Schmidt would assist the next two goals as well, a one-two with and through ball to Streich for her brace in the 49th minute and a through ball to junior Morgan Scher in the 76th minute. “It’s been a rough stretch of games we’ve been unable to score, so I think the girls kind of felt that monkey get off their backs when Hannah put that first goal in,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“You could see the tension dissipate from all of them. Even through the toughest losses we’ve had, the girls have still been able to generate some opportunities, but we just could not find the back of the net in those matches. It was nice to build on previous experiences and get a good result. “Gabby had a great game with three assists. I know she really wanted to get one herself, but, in my book, assists are just as good as goals. Gabby is a player who can see the best pass to play and then execute it. She did that tonight with some really nicely weighted through balls.
“I think Nat is one that definitely felt the monkey on her back after the close opportunities she’s had recently so she was relieved to put one in. Hannah is a freshman and, with her talent, we’re looking forward to a lot more games like this from her in the future. Morgan continues to have a great season and was dominant on the right wing tonight. It was nice to see her cut in and take a well struck shot from distance to find the net.
“The defensive unit worked on possession and using the goalkeeper to get out of pressure and double teams. After some matches with lopsided goal differentials, I think it was really important for our defense to record a clean sheet. Scoring some goals and not allowing any goals is a big confidence booster for both sides of the team so we just need to continue to build on each match.”
Watertown travels to play Baraboo on Tuesday.
Watertown. 0. 4. — 4
Fort Atkinson. 0. 0. — 0
W — Hannah Streich (Natalia Cortes) 44:00
W — Natalia Cortes (Gabby Schmidt) 45:00
W — Hannah Streich (Gabby Schmidt) 49:00
W — Morgan Scher (Gabby Schmidt) 76:00
Shots — W 15, FA 1
Saves — W (Cianna Boettcher 4), FA (Kendall Garant 16)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.