DELAFIELD — Luther Prep’s boys soccer team lost to host Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies 2-1 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Lancers led 1-0 at halftime on the strength of an unassisted goal by Ramiro Perez in the 31st minute. The Phoenix equalized in the 51st minute on Abe Schlomer’s goal. Perez hit the game-winner at the 61:14 mark for St. John’s, which had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.
“Our guys really played a great possession game today, which provided many opportunities on goal,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “We played tough against a solid team. Now we go back to work at practice so that we can beat teams of this caliber.
“The game was quite even for the first half with St. John’s creating a turnover 40 yards from goal and Perez scoring on a scorcher from distance — a very pretty goal. After making a few halftime adjustments, Luther Prep continued to pressure the home team. This constant pressure led to a ball bouncing around the 18 and Schlomer netting LPS’ only goal.
“Ten minutes later, LPS had a poor defensive clearance and Perez again gathered and shot the ball, netting the game-winner with his brace. The game was very competitive, and the teams were very evenly matched.”
Luther Prep plays at Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday.
