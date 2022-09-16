DELAFIELD — Luther Prep’s boys soccer team lost to host Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies 2-1 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

The Lancers led 1-0 at halftime on the strength of an unassisted goal by Ramiro Perez in the 31st minute. The Phoenix equalized in the 51st minute on Abe Schlomer’s goal. Perez hit the game-winner at the 61:14 mark for St. John’s, which had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.

