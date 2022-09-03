RACINE — John Perugini threw three touchdown passes to lead Racine St. Catherine’s to a 28-13 Metro Classic win over Luther Prep’s football team on Friday.

Luther Prep (1-2, 0-1) scored first on junior running back Arthur Robinson’s 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Racine St. Catherine’s (3-0, 1-0) responded with 28 unanswered points.

