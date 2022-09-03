St. Catherine's defeats Phoenix 28-13 in conference opener Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Sep 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RACINE — John Perugini threw three touchdown passes to lead Racine St. Catherine’s to a 28-13 Metro Classic win over Luther Prep’s football team on Friday.Luther Prep (1-2, 0-1) scored first on junior running back Arthur Robinson’s 22-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Racine St. Catherine’s (3-0, 1-0) responded with 28 unanswered points.Silas Hillmer scored on a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the Phoenix, who host University School of Milwaukee in their home opener next Friday.RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 28, LUTHER PREP 13Luther Prep 0 7 0 6 — 13Racine St. Cat's 0 7 6 15 — 28Second QuarterLP — Robinson 22 run (Brown kick)RSC — Thomas 5 pass from Perugini (Rico kick)Third QuarterRSC — Hamilton 22 run (kick failed)Fourth QuarterRSC — Pitts 13 pass from Perugini (Thomas run)RSC — Hunter 8 pass from Perugini (Rico kick)LP — Hillmer 2 run (kick failed)Team statistics — First Downs: LP 16, RSC 10. Total offense: LP 271, RSC 230. Rushing: LP 39-223, RSC 20-148. Passing: LP 48, RSC 82. Fumbles-lost: LP 0-0, RSC 0-0. Penalties: LP 1-5, RSC 4-30Individual statistics — Rushing: LP Robinson 18-107, Burow 6-43, RSC Hunter 11-124. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — LP Vasold 9-16-2, Perugini 5-10-0. Receiving: LP Winghart 2-15, RSC Oliver 3-43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-1
